SEC Steps up Oversight of Crypto Exchanges

Monday, May 1, 2023

On April 14, 2023, by a 3-2 party-line vote the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reopened the public comment period and provided supplemental information on amendments proposed in January 2022 to the definition of “exchange” under Rule 3b-16. The SEC previously reopened the comment period in May 2022. The April 2023 action provides supplemental information and economic analysis regarding trading systems that trade crypto asset securities that would be newly included in the definition of “exchange” under the proposed rules.

By way of background, the 2022 release proposed sweeping changes to the scope of SEC oversight over securities intermediaries including securities exchanges and alternative trading systems, or ATSs. Although the 2022 release never used the term “crypto” or “digital asset”, many commenters noted that the scope of the amendments could sweep in various decentralized and blockchain-based financial applications.

The 2023 reopening release reiterates the SEC’s views as to the applicability of existing rules to platforms that trade crypto asset securities, including DeFi platforms. For example, the release notes that the SEC “preliminarily believes that New Rule 3b-16(a) Systems, including some so-called “DeFi” systems, trade some amount of crypto asset securities, and would, under the proposed amendments to Exchange Act Rule 3b-16(a), be required to register as a national securities exchange or comply with the conditions of Regulation ATS.” The reopening release also requests information and public comment on crypto asset securities trading on such systems and certain aspects of the proposed amendments applicable to all securities.

The April 2023 proposal comes at a time when the SEC has stepped up its rhetoric and enforcement action surrounding unregistered cryptocurrency exchanges. In a series of recent actions that have received extensive media coverage, the SEC has sued (or threatened to sue) several prominent cryptocurrency exchanges for failure to register with the SEC as a broker-dealer or exchange under existing SEC rules. Further, in prepared remarks at a recent oversight hearing of the House Financial Services Committee, the SEC Chair was clear in his view that: