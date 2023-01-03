SECURE (2.0) At Last!

Tuesday, January 3, 2023

On December 29, 2022, President Biden signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, a massive omnibus spending bill that will keep the government funded through the end of its September 30, 2023, fiscal year. Included in Division T of the Act is the bipartisan legislation dubbed the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 (SECURE 2.0). Containing voluminous changes, SECURE 2.0 follows the trend set by the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019 to reduce barriers and enhance retirement savings opportunities – especially for those with less disposable income.

During the next several weeks, we will publish a series of articles that will dive deeply into the “need to know” provisions of SECURE 2.0 for our employer clients. From notice changes to student loan matching opportunities and so much in between, SECURE 2.0 will be a catalyst for both administrative and plan design changes.