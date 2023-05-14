May 14, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 134
13

Seth J Safra
Sydney L. Juliano

Proskauer Rose LLP
Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Blog

Seventh Circuit Affirms Discretion Over Who Gets Severance Benefits

Saturday, May 13, 2023

A recent Seventh Circuit decision affirms the principle that an ERISA severance plan can reserve to the employer discretion over who is eligible for severance benefits.  The case is Carlson v. Northrop Grumman Severance Plan, No. 22-1764, __ F.4th __, 2023 WL 3299703 (7th Cir. May 8, 2023).

The case involved former Northrop Grumman employees who were laid off in 2012 and claimed a right to severance under Northrop Grumman’s severance plan.  But the plan said an employee was not eligible unless they received a memo from a Vice President of Human Resources notifying them of their severance eligibility.  The employees at issue did not receive an eligibility memo.

The employees argued that the requirement to receive an eligibility memo was merely ministerial and should be disregarded.  The Seventh Circuit (and the district court before it) disagreed, holding that ERISA allows a severance plan to give the employer discretion over who will receive severance benefits.  The court reasoned that the decision of who will be eligible for severance benefits is a design decision, which ERISA does not regulate.  An allegation that the employer had changed its approach to eligibility over time did not change the court’s conclusion: discretion over plan design need not be exercised consistently.  (Although ERISA allows flexibility, discretion is not completely unlimited.  Other federal laws, such as Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, continue to apply.  Those laws were not at issue in this case.)

Proskauer’s Perspective

Employers thinking about whether to establish a severance plan often hesitate because they do not want to commit in advance to offering severance or a particular level of benefits.  The Seventh Circuit’s decision affirms that ERISA is not so restrictive—which means that employers may take advantage of ERISA’s protections, such as preemption of state laws and a deferential standard of review (if compliant claims procedures are followed), while still reserving discretion over eligibility.

© 2023 Proskauer Rose LLP. National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 133
Seth Safra, Proskauer Law Firm, Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and ERISA Litigation Attorney
Seth J Safra
Partner

Seth Safra is a partner in the Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Group, where he counsels clients on all aspects of employee benefits and executive compensation.

Seth advises clients on ERISA and other related laws with respect to the design and administration of qualified and non-qualitied retirement plans, including defined contribution (including 401(k) and ESOPs) and cash balance plans. In addition, Seth counsels clients on their health & welfare plans, including advising on issues related to health care reform.

Sydney L. Juliano
Law Clerk

Sydney L. Juliano is a law clerk in the Labor & Employment Department and a member of the Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation group.

Sydney received her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, where she was an Articles Editor of the Journal of Law and Politics and the Director of Coaching for the Extramural Moot Court team. While at UVA, she worked at the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Florida.

