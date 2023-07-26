So You Want to Buy Distressed Real Estate Debt (Again)...

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Given the current economic environment, it is no surprise that “distressed debt” is once again becoming a favorite catch phrase and a frequent topic of discussion among real estate professionals. For some, this may evoke a sense of déjà vu with respect to the RTC transactions and general real estate climate of the early 1990s, and more recently the Great Recession of the late 2000s. However, for many, this is an element of the real estate cycle to which there has been little or no prior exposure. If you would like to learn more about real estate note sales, please stay tuned for a forthcoming article entitled, "Important Issues in Purchasing and Resolving Distressed Real Estate Debt (2023 Update)" - or if you just can't wait to dive in, please contact me for an advance copy! There is much to consider, but we can help with an organized and efficient approach.

New distress opportunities are emerging for commercial real estate players able to weather the current storm... Signature Bank’s recent failure is an example of the types of opportunities that could await investors. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is now selling off CRE loans held by the bank...