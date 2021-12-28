December 28, 2021

Volume XI, Number 362
Article By

Lizbeth M. Chow

Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Inside Business Immigration

State Department Expands Interview Waiver Program for Certain Nonimmigrant Visa Applicants Through End of 2022

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

In response to the ongoing COVID-19-related circumstances that have significantly hampered visa processing, the State Department has announced that it will expand and extend the nonimmigrant visa interview waiver program through Dec. 31, 2022.

Accordingly, U.S. consular officers are now authorized to waive in-person interviews for certain individual petition-based nonimmigrant work visas and their qualifying derivatives in the following categories through Dec. 31, 2022: H-1B Persons in Specialty Occupations, H-3 Trainee/Special Education Visitors, L Intracompany Transferees, O Extraordinary Ability/Achievement, P Athletes/Artists/Entertainers, and Q Participants in International Cultural Exchange Programs.  Additionally, consular officers also may waive in-person interviews for the following other categories of nonimmigrant visas: H-2 Temporary Agricultural and Non-Agricultural Workers, F and M Students, and J Student Exchange Visitors.

The authorization to waive the in-person interview for applicants renewing a visa in the same visa class within 48 months of the prior visa’s expiration has also been extended indefinitely.

However, embassies and consulates still may require an in-person interview on a case-by-case basis and based on local conditions.  Therefore, applicants should check embassy and consulate websites for more detailed information about current operating status and services.

©2021 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved. National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 362
Lizbeth M. Chow
Lizbeth M. Chow advises multinational corporate clients across various industries, including architecture, financial, food chain, and technology, on a broad variety of corporate immigration matters, including nonimmigrant visas (e.g., E-3, H-1B, L-1, TN), consular processing, permanent residence, and citizenship.

