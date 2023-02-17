February 17, 2023

Christina M. Kelley
Derek J. Maka

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
State Department’s ‘Report of the Visa Office 2022’ Shows a Dramatic Increase in Visa Issuance in 2022

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Newly released data from the U.S. Department of State shows that U.S. consular posts abroad have made significant progress in reaching pre-pandemic levels of immigrant and nonimmigrant visa issuance during fiscal year (FY) 2022. Top-line numbers published in the Report of the Visa Office 2022 show that immigrant visas are now being issued in higher numbers than before the pandemic, whereas nonimmigrant visa issuance has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels (though FY 2022 issuance increased more than 144 percent compared to FY 2021).

Specifically, State Department data shows the following visa issuance totals from FY 2019 through FY 2022:

Immigrant Visa Issuance

  • FY 2019: 462,422

  • FY 2020: 240,526

  • FY 2021: 285,069

  • FY 2022: 493,448

Nonimmigrant Visa Issuance

  • FY 2019: 8,742,068

  • FY 2020: 4,013,210

  • FY 2021: 2,792,083

  • FY 2022: 6,815,120

While the State Department has started to resume routine visa services and is working to resolve COVID-19–related backlogs, each consular post continues to be uniquely impacted by the pandemic. Various factors, including the backlog of current visa appointments at popular consulates, evolving COVID-19 conditions, and whether an applicant is a third-country national continue to impact the availability of immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments at specific consular posts around the globe.

© 2023, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 47
