Status of U.S. Consular Operations
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many U.S. Consulates and Embassies closed temporarily. As of June 20, 2020, some U.S. Consulates reopened, while others remain closed until further notice. Below is an outline of current openings:
Brazil
Embassy – Brasilia
As of June 12, the U.S. Embassy in Brasilia and Consulates have suspended routine services but will provide emergency and mission-critical services. The current U.S. travel ban to Brazil is still in effect through June 21. Find more information here.
Chile
Embassy – Santiago
As of June 17, the U.S. Embassy in Santiagohas suspended routine consular services. Find Emergency American Citizens Services, including emergency passports, here.
China
Consulate – Wuhan
The State Department is planning to resume operations in the U.S. Consulate in Wuhan on or around June 22, 2020.
Vietnam
Consulate – Ho Chin Min City
As of June 19, 2020, the U.S. Embassy in Hanoiand Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh Cityhave resumed routine processing of passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBA). U.S. Passport printing centers have also resumed limited operations and are processing the backlog of cases on a first-in, first-out basis. More information can be found here.
United Kingdom
Embassy – London
As of June 5, 2020, the U.S. Embassy in Londonhas suspended routine operations. Visit their website to navigate emergency services.
France
Embassy – Paris
As of June 19, 2020, the U.S. Embassy in Parisand Consulate General in Marseille will remain closed for routine operations. For emergency services, U.S. citizens are advised to call or email. Find more information here.
Australia
Embassy – Canberra
Effective June 10, 2020, the U.S. Mission to Australia began accepting mail-in passport applications (forms DS-82 and DS-5504) in addition to emergency citizenship services.
Effective June 22, 2020, the Consulates in Sydney and Perth will resume limited routine passport and Consular Report of Birth Abroad services by appointment only. More information can be found here.
India
Embassy – New Delhi
As of June 11, 2020, The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi and Consulate Generals have suspended operations. There is currently no timeline on the process to reopen. More information can be found here.
Mexico
The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, nine Consular Agencies, and nine Consulates General will have limited consular operations through the extended lockdown.
Routine Immigrant and nonimmigrant visa services are suspended until further notice. This includes visa interviews at both the embassy and consulates. More information can be found here.
Border restrictions between Mexico and the United States have been extended through July 21, 2020. Land borders will remain closed due to non-essential travel.
Essential travel will be permitted through July 21, 2020, or until further notice. Essential travel includes U.S. citizens and permanent residents returning to the United States, traveling for work purposes, lawful cross-border trade, and travel for other specific reasons such as attending an educational institution or receiving medical treatment.
Canada
The Canadian U.S. Embassy and Consulates are operating in a limited capacity in accordance with recommendations from both the CDC and the Public Health Agency of Canada. More information can be found here.
Border restrictions among Canada and the United States have been extended through July 21, 2020. Land borders will remain closed to non-essential travel, including tourism and recreational purposes.
Essential travel will be permitted through July 21, 2020, or until further notice. Essential travel includes U.S. citizens and permanent residents returning to the U.S., traveling for work purposes, lawful cross-border trade, and travel for other specific reasons such as attending an educational institution or receiving medical treatment.
