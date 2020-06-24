Status of U.S. Consular Operations

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, nine Consular Agencies, and nine Consulates General will have limited consular operations through the extended lockdown.

Routine Immigrant and nonimmigrant visa services are suspended until further notice. This includes visa interviews at both the embassy and consulates. More information can be found here.

Border restrictions between Mexico and the United States have been extended through July 21, 2020. Land borders will remain closed due to non-essential travel.