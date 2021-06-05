June 5, 2021

Volume XI, Number 156

 

June 04, 2021

June 03, 2021

June 02, 2021

Article By
Clifford R. Atlas
Jason C. Gavejian
Joseph J. Lazzarotti
Erik J. Winton
Jonathan L. Crook
Jackson Lewis P.C.
Publications
Supreme Court Adopts Narrow Interpretation of Computer Fraud and Abuse Act

Friday, June 4, 2021

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), 18 U.S.C. § 1030 et seq., does not prohibit improper use of computer information to which an individual has authorized access. Rather, the law prohibits obtaining information from areas of a computer, such as files, folders, or databases, that are outside the limits of the individual’s authorized access. Van Buren v. United States, No. 19-783 (June 3, 2021).

Circuit Split

Before the Court took up the case, a sharp split exist among circuit courts, with serious ramifications for employers. The First, Fifth, Seventh, and Eleventh Circuits had adopted a broad construction of the CFAA, allowing claims to go forward when an individual misused information they were otherwise permitted to access. The Second, Fourth, and Ninth Circuits took a narrower approach, concluding that CFAA claims were limited to situations in which an individual accessed information off-limits to them, and mere misuse of information to which they had authorized access could not constitute a violation.

The Supreme Court resolved this split in favor of the narrower reading.

Background

The CFAA prohibits two forms of “hacking”: (1) “outside” hacking, achieved by “access[ing] a computer without authorization”; and (2) “inside” hacking, where an individual “exceeds authorized access” by accessing a computer “with authorization” and then obtaining information they are “not entitled so to obtain.” (Emphasis added.)

The defendant, former police sergeant Nathan Van Buren, was caught in an FBI sting operation using his valid credentials to pull license information from a police database in exchange for money. There was no dispute Van Buren accessed a computer “with authorization” and “obtained information in the computer” when he acquired the license information. The issue was whether Van Buren was “not entitled so to obtain” the information he accessed.

Opinion

The Court’s opinion seems destined for law school textbooks on the canons of construction. Exploring Black’s Legal Dictionary, “common parlance,” and the structure of the statute itself, the Court debunked the government’s argument that the word “so” referred to information one was not allowed to obtain “in the particular manner or circumstances in which he obtained it,” which could be unlawful under any number of unidentified statutes, rules, or private agreements. This broad interpretation, according to the Court, ignored that the word “so” referred to something already stated or described in the statute.

The Court observed that the only manner of obtaining information Congress described in the definitional provision was through a computer one is otherwise authorized to access. Thus, the Court interpreted the phrase “is not entitled so to obtain” to mean “is not entitled to obtain by using a computer that the individual is authorized to access.” Under this interpretation, the accessor’s reason for using the information once obtained is irrelevant.

To illustrate its holding, the Court gave an example. If a person has authorized access to information stored in “Folder Y” on a computer, he does not violate the CFAA by obtaining that information, no matter if he did so for an unlawful purpose. If the information were stored on “Folder X,” to which the individual lacked authorized access, he would violate the CFAA by obtaining the information with a computer.

The Court described liability for both “outside” and “inside” hacking as a “gates-up-or-down inquiry.” Either the individual has authorized access to that part of the computer system from which they are obtaining information, or they do not. If they do have authorized access, there is no CFAA violation, no matter how the accessor uses the information.

Implications for Employers

The Court’s narrower interpretation of the CFAA no doubt removes an arrow from the quiver of employers seeking to protect their information from improper use. Employees routinely access authorized areas of their employers’ computer systems before departing for a competitor, sometimes with an eye towards using that information in their new employment. This behavior will no longer trigger liability under the CFAA, and as a result, litigants will be unable to use a CFAA claim as a ticket into federal court when dealing with this fact pattern.

It is incumbent on employers to be proactive in protecting their information. Although not a violation of the CFAA, improper use or acquisition of information from a computer system to which an employee has authorized access could constitute breach of contract, if there is an enforceable business protection agreement in place. It also could result in a violation of other laws, even if not the CFAA. For example, an employee accessing patient information without authorization may result in a violation of HIPAA for covered healthcare providers. Improper use or acquisition of sensitive information also could constitute trade secret misappropriation, or a breach of some common law duties, under the right circumstances. Additionally, to the extent personal information is accessed or acquired without authorization, it may constitute a data breach under applicable law. Finally, the Supreme Court’s decision on the CFAA also does not foreclose an employer from enforcing its policies on authorized access to company data and imposing discipline for employees who violate those policies.

The key inquiry under the CFAA will focus now on whether an individual had “authorized” access to the areas of a computer system at issue. Employers with strong digital security protocols will be more likely to benefit from the CFAA’s protection than those who lack control over what their employees can access. This includes implementing role-based or other forms of access control to ensure employee access to employer systems and data is appropriately defined and limited.

Employers should assess whether they have sufficient safeguards in place to protect against the conduct in Van Buren. While improper use of information through authorized access may no longer violate the CFAA, it can still wreak havoc on a business. Jackson Lewis attorneys in the Restrictive Covenants, Trade Secrets and Unfair Competition practice group and the Privacy, Data and Cybersecurity practice group are available to assist with these issues. 

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2021National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 155
About this Author

Clifford R. Atlas Protection Against Unfair Competition Attorney Jackson Lewis New York, NY
Clifford R. Atlas
Principal

Clifford Atlas is a Principal in the New York City, New York, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He is the Co-Leader of the Non-Competes and Protection Against Unfair Competition Practice Group.

Mr. Atlas works extensively with clients in developing and drafting employment contracts and restrictive covenant agreements, and developing programs to best protect clients’ confidential business information. He has significant experience in prosecuting as well as defending actions involving breach of non-competition and non-solicitation agreements, employee raiding,...

Clifford.Atlas@jacksonlewis.com
212-545-4017
www.jacksonlewis.com
Jason C. Gavejian
Jason C. Gavejian, Employment Attorney, Jackson Lewis, Principal, Restrictive Covenants Lawyer
Principal

Jason C. Gavejian is a Principal in the Morristown, New Jersey, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) with the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

Mr. Gavejian represents management exclusively in all aspects of employment litigation, including restrictive covenants, class-actions, harassment, retaliation, discrimination and wage and hour claims in both federal and state courts. Additionally, Mr. Gavejian regularly appears before administrative agencies,...

GavejiaJ@jacksonlewis.com
(973) 538-6890
www.jacksonlewis.com
Joseph J. Lazzarotti
Principal

Joseph J. Lazzarotti is a principal in the Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He founded and currently co-leads the firm's Privacy, Data and Cybersecurity practice group, edits the firm’s Privacy Blog, and is a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP) with the International Association of Privacy Professionals. Trained as an employee benefits lawyer, focused on compliance, Joe also is a member of the firm’s Employee Benefits practice group.

In short, his practice focuses on the matrix of laws governing the privacy, security, and...

LazzaroJ@jacksonlewis.com
973- 538-6890
www.jacksonlewis.com
Erik J. Winton
Erik J. Winton, Jackson Lewis, Principal, Retaliation Lawyer, restrictive covenant drafting attorney
Principal

Erik J. Winton is a Principal in the Boston, Massachusetts, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He is the Co-Leader of the firm's Non-Competes and Protection Against Unfair Competition practice group. His practice focuses on restrictive covenant drafting, counseling, litigation avoidance and litigation. He regularly provides valuable counsel to clients in New England and across the country regarding these issues.

Mr. Winton has extensive experience as a litigator, including successful first chair jury trial experience. He represents employers in...

WintonE@jacksonlewis.com
617-367-0025
www.jacksonlewis.com
Jonathan L. Crook
Jonathan L. Crook Employment Litigation Attorney Jackson Lewis Raleigh, NC
Associate

Jonathan L. Crook is an Associate in the Raleigh, North Carolina, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He represents businesses in matters relating to unfair competition, restrictive covenants, trade secrets, and various employment issues.

Mr. Crook has substantial experience litigating in state and federal courts at the trial and appellate levels, as well as advising his clients on day-to-day compliance and best practices. Before joining Jackson Lewis, Mr. Crook practiced employment law and litigation in a regional mid-size law firm in Raleigh. Mr. Crook began his...

Jonathan.Crook@jacksonlewis.com
919-760-6487
www.jacksonlewis.com
