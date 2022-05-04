May 4, 2022

Volume XII, Number 124
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 03, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 02, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Jeffrey W. Brecher
Justin R. Barnes
Eric R. Magnus

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Wage and Hour Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Supreme Court to Review Fifth Circuit’s Oil Rig “Day Rate” Case

Monday, May 2, 2022

In April 2020, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit held that paying an employee a set amount for each day that he works (i.e., on a “day rate” basis) does not satisfy the “salary basis” component required to qualify as overtime-exempt under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), regardless of whether the employee earns the weekly minimum salary (currently, $684) required for the exemption. The full Fifth Circuit subsequently heard the case and, in a 12-6 opinion, reached the same conclusion. Hewitt v. Helix Energy Sols. Group, Inc., 15 F.4th 289 (5th Cir. 2021), cert. granted, No. 21-984 (U.S. May 2, 2022). The Sixth and Eighth Circuit Courts of Appeal previously had arrived at the same conclusion. The U.S. Supreme Court has now granted certiorari and, presumably during next Fall’s term, will determine whether the analysis of Fifth, Sixth, and Eighth Circuits regarding the FLSA’s salary-basis requirement was sound.

The FLSA Regulation

The relevant U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) regulation provides:

[A]n employee will be considered to be paid on a “salary basis” within the meaning of this part if the employee regularly receives each pay period on a weekly, or less frequent basis, a predetermined amount constituting all or part of the employee’s compensation, which amount is not subject to reduction because of variations in the quality or quantity of the work performed.

29 C.F.R. § 541.602(a). The regulation further provides that “an exempt employee must receive the full salary for any week in which the employee performs any work without regard to the number of days or  hours worked.” Id. § 541.602(a)(1). Furthermore,

[a]n exempt employee’s earnings may be computed on an hourly, a daily or a shift basis, without losing the exemption or violating the salary basis requirement, if the employment arrangement also includes a guarantee of at least the minimum weekly required amount paid on a salary basis regardless of the number of hours, days or shifts worked, and a reasonable relationship exists between the guaranteed amount and the amount actually earned. The reasonable relationship test will be met if the weekly guarantee is roughly equivalent to the employee’s usual earnings at the assigned hourly, daily or shift rate for the employee’s normal scheduled workweek.

29 C.F.R. § 541.604(b) (emphasis added).

The Lawsuit

In Hewitt, the plaintiff worked on an offshore oil rig for periods of about a month at a time, known as “hitches.” The company paid the plaintiff a set amount for each day that he worked, and he received bi-weekly paychecks. Despite earning over $200,000 during each of the two years he was employed, and admittedly being paid at least $455 for each week in which he worked (the minimum salary required for exempt status under the FLSA during the time of his employment), the plaintiff filed suit, claiming he was entitled to overtime for each week he worked in excess of 40 hours.

Citing the DOL’s regulations, the en banc Fifth Circuit concluded that “respect for text forbids us from ignoring text. As a matter of plain text, we hold that, when it comes to daily-rate employees like Hewitt, Helix must comply with § 541.604(b).” Because the Company admitted that it paid the plaintiff strictly on a day-rate basis without a weekly guarantee, it failed to satisfy the “salary basis” requirement of the FLSA’s overtime exemption provisions. The Court of Appeals added that Helix easily could have complied with this requirement by guaranteeing the plaintiff $4,000 or so weekly, which reasonably would have equated to the $963 daily rate it actually paid. The Fifth Circuit noted that the Sixth and Eighth Circuit Courts of Appeal, as well as the U.S. Department of Labor and most federal district courts, likewise have concluded that Section 541.604(b)’s weekly guarantee must be satisfied, even for highly paid employees like the plaintiff.

The Takeaway

Because “day rate” pay is a longstanding common practice in the energy industry, the Supreme Court’s decision on this issue is particularly important. 

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2022National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 122
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Jeffrey Brecher, Jackson Lewis, Management Arbitration Lawyer, Labor Litigation Attorney
Jeffrey W. Brecher
Principal

Jeffrey W. Brecher is a Principal in the Long Island, New York, office of Jackson Lewis, and is Practice Group Leader of the firm's Wage and Hour practice. He has litigated hundreds of cases, defending management at arbitration, before state and federal administrative agencies and at trial.

Mr. Brecher regularly advises clients on compliance with various state and federal laws affecting the workplace, including discrimination and related claims arising under Title VII, Family and Medical Leave Act, Americans with...

BrecherJ@jacksonlewis.com
631-247-4652
www.JacksonLewis.com
Justin R. Barnes
Justin R. Barnes, Jackson Lewis, Federal Employment Lawyer, Discrimination Allegations Attorney
Principal

Justin R. Barnes is a Principal in the Atlanta, Georgia, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He represents employers in federal and state courts and before administrative agencies on a variety of labor and employment related issues, including collective and class action wage and hour disputes, labor arbitrations, allegations of discrimination, and employment-related contract disputes.

Mr. Barnes’ practice is focused primarily on defending complex wage and hour class and collective actions in state and federal courts across the...

BarnesJr@jacksonlewis.com
404-586-1809
www.jacksonlewis.com
Eric R. Magnus
Eric R. Magnus, Jackson Lewis, Wage and Hour Class Defense Lawyer, Employment Matters Attorney
Shareholder

Eric R. Magnus is a Shareholder in the Atlanta, Georgia, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. His practice is focused primarily on defending federal and state wage and hour class and collective actions in jurisdictions across the United States.

Mr. Magnus’ collective and class action practice focus primarily on “donning and doffing,” “off-the-clock” and misclassification wage and hour cases. Mr. Magnus has obtained summary judgment at the district and circuit court levels in Fair Labor Standards Act and state law cases across the...

MagnusE@jacksonlewis.com
404-525-8200
www.jacksonlewis.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement