June 14, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 165
55

Article By

Telecommunications Practice Group

Keller and Heckman LLP
Telecom Business Alert

Telecom Alert: FCC Systems Down for Foreseeable Future [Vol. XX, Issue 24]

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

All FCC Systems Currently Down

The FCC’s Universal Licensing System (“ULS”) is currently down and not accessible to the public.  This includes the Commission’s License Manger, License Search, Application Search, Tower Construction Notification System, E-106 System, Antenna Structure Registration (“ASR”) Online Filing, ASR Application Search, ASR Registration Search, TOWAIR, and all ULS Specialized Searches.  The systems are anticipated to be down until at least June 19, 2023.  During this time, no applications may be filed through the database.

© 2023 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 165
