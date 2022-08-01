August 1, 2022

Volume XII, Number 213
August 01, 2022

Article By

Jaimy "Sindy" Alarcon
Jim Baller
Jason P. Chun
Timothy A. Doughty
C. Douglas Jarrett
Gregory E. Kunkle

Keller and Heckman LLP
Telecom Alert: Net Neutrality Bill; 2.5 GHz Band Auction Bidding Opens; CBRS Long-Form Apps Granted; ECF Funding [Vol. XIX, Issue 31]

Monday, August 1, 2022

Net Neutrality Bill Introduced

On July 28, Congresswoman Doris Matsui (CA-06) and Senators Edward Markey (D-MA) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) introduced the Net Neutrality and Broadband Justice Act, which would classify broadband internet access as a telecommunications service under Title II of the Communications Act.  The bill would give the FCC the authority to reinstate net neutrality protections and enforce rules regulating broadband internet service. 

2.5 GHz Band Auction Bidding Opens

The FCC announced that it opened bidding in its 2.5 GHz band auction (“Auction 108”) on Friday (Vol. XIX, Issue 16).  Auction 108 makes available 8,017 new flexible-use, county-based overlay licenses in the 2.5 GHz band.  These licenses are in areas with unassigned spectrum following the disposition of applications filed in the Rural Tribal Priority Window, which to date has resulted in the grant of 335 licenses.

CBRS Long-Form Applications Granted

The FCC released a Public Notice last week announcing the grant of six additional long-form applications and issuance of 2,431 Priority Access Licenses (“PALs”) in the 3.5 GHz band Auction (Auction 105) (Vol. XVIII, Issue 19).  The Commission adopted consent decrees with five applicants (Cable One, Inc.; NorthWestern Corporation; SAL Spectrum, LLC; Shenandoah Cable Television, LLC; and U.S. Cellar) in July that resolved investigations into whether they applied for PALs that would have exceeded the four-PAL aggregation limit.  This announcement grants those applications. 

Over $77 Million in ECF Funding Committed

Last week, the FCC announced that it is committing over $77 million in two new funding rounds through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (“ECF” or the “Program”).  This funding includes over $2.5 million from the first and second application windows, and nearly $75 million from the third application window.  To date, the Commission has committed over $5.6 billion to schools across the country.

Casey Lide, Thomas B. Magee, Tracy P. Marshall, Kathleen Slattery Thompson, Sean A. Stokes and  Wesley K. Wright also contributed to this article.

© 2022 Keller and Heckman LLP
