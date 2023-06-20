June 20, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 171
Telecom Alert: ULS Filing Deadlines Extended; PSAP Notification Pleading Cycle; $930 Million in Middle Mile Grants; ECF Funding [Vol. XX, Issue 25]

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Filing Deadlines Extended Due to ULS Outage

The FCC issued a Public Notice last week announcing an extension on all filings that need to be made in the Universal Licensing System (“ULS”), Tower Construction Notification System (“TCNS”), E-106 System, and Antenna Structure Registration System (“ASR”) (Vol. XX, Issue 24).  These systems have been unavailable since June 9 due to technical issues and the Commission is working to resolve the problems as soon as possible.  All filing deadlines that needed to be made or will need to be made beginning June 9 will be extended for at least three business days after access to the systems resumes. 

PSAP Notification Report and Order Pleading Cycle

The FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau released a Public Notice last week announcing filing deadlines for oppositions and replies to a Petition for Reconsideration of its Second Report and Order proposing rules to ensure Public Safety Answering Points (“PSAPs”) receive timely notifications of network outages (Vol. XIX, Issue 44).  The Competitive Carriers Association (“CCA”) filed the Petition for Reconsideration asking the Commission to reconsider its proposals requiring service providers notify PSAPs with all available information they have about an outage thirty minutes from the time of discovery, even if not all information is available, and maintain up-to-date contact information for 911 special facilities.  CCA encourages the Commission to retain its “as soon as possible” requirement for notifying PSAPs or at least begin the thirty-minute limit when actual OSP notification occurs and to establish a centralized database with information provided by 911 special facilities.  Oppositions are due by June 26 and replies to oppositions or due by July 5.  

$930 Million in Middle Mile Grants

Last week, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (“NTIA”) announced the award of over $930 million in support for middle-mile fiber broadband projects through the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program (the “Program”).  The projects will deploy over 12,000 miles of new fiber across thirty-five states and Puerto Rico, with awardees investing an additional $848.46 million of outside match funding.  The Program will allocate up to $980 million to expand middle mile infrastructure and reduce the cost of connecting unserved and underserved areas. 

ECF Funding

The FCC announced that it is committing over $21 million in a new funding round through the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program (the “Program”).  The commitment will support applications from the third application window and will support approximately 40,000 students in states including Georgia, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Wisconsin.  To date, the Program has provided support to roughly 11,000 schools, 1,000 libraries, and 120 consortia.

© 2023 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 171
