Timothy C. Kamin focuses his practice on advising and representing employers of all sizes in labor and employment matters including union organizing campaigns, collective bargaining, litigation of NLRB unfair labor practice and representation matters, labor and grievance arbitrations, non-compete agreements, discrimination claims, wage and hour matters, and harassment including sexual harassment.

He is admitted to practice in all Wisconsin state courts and in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern and Western Districts of Wisconsin, as well as...