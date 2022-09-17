September 17, 2022

Volume XII, Number 260
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

September 16, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 15, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Kate Gold
Michelle L. Lappen

Proskauer Rose LLP
California Employment Law Update

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

In This Tight Labor Market, Interest in Funeral Services Work is Growing

Friday, September 16, 2022

As in other sectors of the economy, there is a labor shortage in the funeral industry.  However, unlike other fields in which the demand for workers is outpacing supply, the interest in joining the ranks of the funeral services business is booming.  The American Board of Funeral Service Education (“ABFSE”), the national academic accreditation agency for college and university programs in Funeral Service and Mortuary Science Education, reported that in 2021 there was a 24% increase in total enrollment as compared to 2020.  The majority of new students in mortuary science programs are now women.  Today’s graduates are 72% female based on ABFSE’s numbers.  This stands in contrast to the nearly 2 million women who left the job market during the COVID-19 pandemic.  According to California’s Employment Development Department, the number of Morticians, Undertakers, and Funeral Directors is expected to grow much faster than the average growth rate for all occupations.  Perhaps this increased interest in the funeral services profession can help fill the job vacancies for at least one critical (and possibly recession-proof) industry.

© 2022 Proskauer Rose LLP. National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 259
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Kate Gold Labor and Employment Lawyer Proskauer
Kate Gold
Partner

Kate Gold is a partner in the Labor & Employment Law Department in the Los Angeles office.

Kate has over 25 years of experience representing clients in a range of industries, across all areas of employment law.  An experienced litigator, she has represented clients in all types of employment-related suits, including class and collective actions, discrimination, retaliation and harassment, non-compete and wage/hour matters.  In addition to litigating, she conducts high-level workplace investigations and routinely counsels clients on matters involving the full range of state and...

[email protected]
+1.310.284.5623
www.proskauer.com
Michelle L. Lappen
Law Clerk

Michelle Lappen is a law clerk in the Labor & Employment Department. She earned her J.D. from Columbia Law School, where she was an articles and submissions editor for the Columbia Journal of Law & the Arts. During law school, Michelle was a teaching fellow for the Advanced Negotiation Workshop.

[email protected]
310-284-4564
www.proskauer.com/
www.proskauer.com/insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement