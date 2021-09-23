Top Five Labor Law Developments for August 2021

Efforts are underway by Congressional Democrats to attempt to pass key components of the PRO Act through budget measures. Some legislators appear to be using the congressional “budget reconciliation” process to pursue PRO Act goals after the measure failed to independently advance through Congress. Once the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill in August, efforts began in the House of Representatives to adapt the Senate bill for House consideration. That process, referred to as budget reconciliation, culminates in votes by both chambers on the “reconciled” budget measures. Significantly, the budget reconciliation process allows passage of budget measures by a simple majority in the Senate and House, as opposed to other legislative measures (which require a supermajority for advancing to a final vote). The reconciliation process is still underway. Recent versions of measures being adapted by the House Committee on Education and Labor appear to include key components of the PRO Act, including new civil penalties for employers found to violate the NLRA and personal liability for directors and officers. The provisions also would make it an unfair labor practice for employers to pursue certain common measures, like permanently replacing strikers, locking out employees, and requiring attendance at “captive audience” speeches. It is ultimately up to the Senate parliamentarian to decide whether measures attached to a budget bill are sufficiently budget-related to merit inclusion in a reconciliation bill. It remains to be seen how the parliamentarian will view the inclusion of PRO Act provisions in the budget reconciliation measures.