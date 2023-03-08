March 8, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 67
Advertisement

45

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

March 07, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 06, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Jonathan J. Spitz
Richard F. Vitarelli

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Publications

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Top Five Labor Law Developments for February 2023

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

  1. The National Labor Relations Board reinstated its previous standard for restricting employee severance agreements. McLaren Macomb, 372 NLRB No. 58 (2023). The Board’s ruling applies to all severance agreements for employees covered by the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) and restricts certain confidentiality and non-disparagement clauses, as well as releases of NLRA claims. The decision emphasized the importance of employees’ rights to make public statements about the workplace and that severance agreements restricting such statements prevent employees from participating in Board investigations or filing unfair labor practice (ULP) charges. The Board has not provided practical guidance on its ruling.

  1. The Board’s General Counsel urged the Board to reinstate the “Blocking Charge” Rule. Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo voiced her support for the Board to return to its former rule allowing a ULP charge to suspend a representation election until the charge is resolved. In November 2022, the Board issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and requested comments on proposed rescissions of its union representation procedures for blocking charges, voluntary recognition bar, and construction industry collective bargaining relationships. Abruzzo submitted a comment supporting the return to the pre-2020 procedures, including blocking a pending union election if a party files a ULP charge and the alleged conduct threatens to interfere with employee free choice. Abruzzo also commented on additional changes, including proposing a defined “reasonable period” of time for bargaining of one year from the date of an employer’s voluntary recognition of the union before a decertification petition can proceed.

  1. U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will step down from the Biden administration; President Joe Biden nominated Deputy Secretary Julie Su as labor secretary. Walsh’s departure, effective mid-March, is the first among President Biden’s Cabinet secretaries. A strong advocate for the president’s aggressive agenda to boost organized labor, Walsh will become the executive director of the National Hockey League Players’ Association. Julie Su has been the deputy secretary since July 2021 and previously served as the secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. Senate Democrats lauded the nomination, while many Republicans expressed concern over Su’s handing of California’s unemployment matters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  1. Union membership in the retail and service industries increased in 2022, despite a continued drop in union density among private sector workers. While union organizing activity increased, the size of the national workforce also grew compared to the prior year, accounting for the overall decline. According to a Bloomberg Law analysis, however, the Service Employees International Union added approximately 20,000 members, while the United Food and Commercial Workers added more than 2,500. Election wins in the retail and service sectors also increased, including a rise in organizing victories for grassroots labor organizations. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many workers in these industries have sought representation to improve pay and working conditions, specifically citing a lack of health and safety measures.

  1. The Board vacated a third decision due to former Member William Emanuel’s conflict of interest. Marathon Petroleum Co. d/b/a Catlettsburg Refining, LLC372 NLRB No. 53 (2023). Following Emanuel’s failure to disclose a financial interest in the company, the Board re-adjudicated its earlier decision and issued a new order remanding the case to the regional director. Board Member Kaplan dissented, arguing the Board lacked the authority to take further action because the case had been remanded and then transferred to former General Counsel Peter Robb, who closed the case in 2020. The majority explained there is no limitation on the Board’s authority to modify or set aside its own remand order. The decision is one of a handful of cases in the last year in which the Board vacated rulings because of Emanuel’s undisclosed stock ownership in parties to the case. Two additional cases are pending.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2023National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 66
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Jonathan J. Spitz, Jackson Lewis Law Firm, Labor Employment Attorney, Atlanta
Jonathan J. Spitz
Shareholder

Jonathan J. Spitz is a Principal in the Atlanta, Georgia, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He is Co-Leader of the firm’s Labor and Preventive Practices Group.

Mr. Spitz lectures extensively, conducts management training, and advises clients with respect to legislative and regulatory initiatives, corporate strategies, business ethics, social media issues and the changing regulatory landscape. He understands the practical and operational needs of corporate America, helping design pragmatic strategies to minimize risk and maximize performance. He has represented...

[email protected]
404-586-1835
www.jacksonlewis.com
Richard F. Vitarelli
Richard F. Vitarelli Harford Connecticut Labor Relations Lawyer at Jackson Lewis Law Firm
Principal

Richard F. Vitarelli is a Principal in the Hartford, Connecticut, office of Jackson Lewis P.C. Part of the firm’s national labor practice, he has over two decades of experience representing employers nationally in strategic labor relations, collective bargaining, and union organizing, including in the context of mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring and contract administration. He serves as general labor and employment counsel for employers and multi-employer associations in various industries, including construction, manufacturing, health care and senior living,...

[email protected]
860-522-0404
www.jacksonlewis.com/
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement