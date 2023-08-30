August 30, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 242
Advertisement

55

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 29, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 28, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Leonard V. Feigel

Foley & Lardner LLP
Labor and Employment Law Perspectives

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Traditionally Employer Friendly Appeals Court Gives Employees Victory by Broadening What Conduct Qualifies as Discrimination

Monday, August 28, 2023

If you are a loyal reader of our blog (which you should be), you know that employee protections have been broadening in recent times — be it by changes to laws (federal and state), agency guidance (like the NLRB opinion discussed in this week’s companion article), and/or court rulings. That trend continues, and by way of an unlikely source — the historically conservative and employer-friendly Federal Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit (which covers the southern states of Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana).

In the case at issue, Hamilton v. Dallas Countythe Fifth Circuit analyzed a county policy that allowed only male detention officers to be scheduled full weekends off (Saturday and Sunday). In contrast, women were only permitted to be scheduled off two weekdays or one weekday and one weekend day. The issue was whether the county’s sex-based scheduling policy, which provided males with preferred full weekends off, could result in a violation of federal antidiscrimination law. The Court unwound thirty years of precedent and held that denial of preferential schedules was an employment action that could serve as a basis for discrimination claims.

The Fifth Circuit set aside a fairly straightforward legal standard that required discrimination lawsuits to be based on “ultimate employment decisions” pertaining to hiring, terminations, leave, or compensation.  Generally speaking, ultimate employment decisions required a tangible and material action, such as a termination, demotion, reduction in pay, etc. — and scheduling would not qualify as a sufficiently material action.

Under the Fifth Circuit’s new standard, employees and job applicants only need to show that they were discriminated against because of their race, gender, age, or other protected characteristic, in regard to hiring, firing, compensation, or the “terms, conditions, or privileges of employment.” The appeals court, however, provided no other guidance as to what actions would or would not be sufficient other than that preferential schedules and/or shifts could be sufficient to satisfy this standard. Accordingly, employers in Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana are left in the proverbial “dark” regarding what actions may or may not subject them to potential liability under federal anti-discrimination laws. 

We will continue to monitor developments regarding this issue and report any changes or further guidance. In the meantime, employers, especially those in Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, should be cautious implementing or enforcing any practice or policy that results in potentially unfavorable treatment of a protected group.

© 2023 Foley & Lardner LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 240
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Leonard V. Feigel, Employment Litigation Attorney, Foley Lardner Law Firm
Leonard V. Feigel
Special Counsel

Leonard V. Feigel is an associate and litigation lawyer with Foley & Lardner LLP, where he advises employers in all aspects of employment law including litigation. Mr. Feigel has experience representing employers before state and federal courts and administrative agencies such as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Department of Labor and National Labor Relations Board. He has handled cases relating to the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), state and federal employment discrimination laws, including Title...

[email protected]
904-359-8755
www.foley.com
www.foley.com/blogs