Trending in Telehealth: March 13 – March 19, 2023

Trending in the past week:

It was a relatively slow week for finalized legislation and rulemaking, with the exception of significant activity in Utah:

House Bill 152 ( HB 152 ) repealed certain sections of law to clarify that healthcare professionals offering telemedicine services may not diagnose a patient, provide treatment or prescribe a drug based solely on an online questionnaire, an email message or a patient-generated medical history.

The practitioner must obtain a Utah license within nine months after the day on which she first provides the services remotely in Utah, or if she provides the services remotely to more than one client in Utah.

The practitioner must notify the Utah Department of Health and Human Services that she is providing such remote services within one day of providing the services.

The practitioner must know how to access emergency services and resources in Utah, and must be aware of applicable laws and rules regarding required or permitted reporting or disclosure of confidential client communications.

The practitioner may not prescribe drugs unless she obtains a license in Utah to do so.

House Bill 166 ( HB 166 ) allows for the provision of remote mental health therapy or substance use disorder counseling to Utah patients subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to:

Senate Bill 269 ( SB 269 ) requires the Utah Department of Health and Human Services to apply for a Medicaid waiver and, if the waiver is approved, contract with a single entity to provide coordinated care through certain virtual and electronic services, including telemedicine, video-consults and in-home biometric monitoring, for qualified individuals with certain chronic conditions.

House Bill 159 ( HB 159 ) provides that healthcare practitioners who are licensed outside of Utah may temporarily provide telemedicine services to individuals within the state of Utah if such practitioners receive a temporary telemedicine license. Utah will issue a temporary telemedicine license if a healthcare practitioner completes an application for license by endorsement from the applicable licensing agency and the agency determines that it will not be able to process the application within 15 days after submission.

In Montana, a proposed bill (SB 155) would enact the Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact. The compact would ease licensing requirements for occupational therapists providing telehealth services in Montana and facilitate interstate exchanges of licensure and disciplinary information regarding providers between the states that join the compact.

In Arizona, a proposed bill (SB 1457) would permit licensed psychologists to prescribe US Food and Drug Administration-approved psychotropic medications by obtaining a “prescription certificate” from the Arizona Board of Psychologist Examiners. Under the proposed bill, licensed psychologists would first need to obtain a “conditional prescription certificate” to prescribe psychotropic medications under the supervision of a licensed physician in-person, by phone or via video conference. A licensed psychologist may then pursue full prescribing authority under a “prescription certificate” by satisfying the proposed requirements, including the following: Completing a practicum of at least 80 hours in clinical assessment and pathophysiology under physician supervision

Completing an additional practicum of at least 400 hours treating at least 100 patients with mental disorders under physician supervision

Receiving a determination from the Arizona Board of Psychologist Examiners, Arizona Medical Board, and Arizona Board of Osteopathic Examiners in Medicine and Surgery that the psychologist has been sufficiently trained to treat a diverse patient population to prescribe without further supervision.

In Georgia, a House Bill (HB 203) that passed both chambers would clarify that in addition to telemedicine, artificial intelligence and related applications may be used to perform an “eye assessment” to facilitate the process of fitting and dispensing eyeglasses and contact lenses. The proposed bill states that a healthcare professional must still provide a fulsome eye examination, either in-person or via synchronous audio-visual telemedicine services, to issue a prescription for eyeglasses or contact lenses.