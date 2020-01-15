January 15, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

January 14, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 13, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Taylor L. Hunter
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
BT Labor Relations

Union Corruption Update: Federal Takeover of the UAW on the Horizon?

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Following an FBI raid on the home of United Auto Workers (UAW) president Gary Jones and numerous charges against ex-UAW officials, apparently in connection with an ongoing federal corruption probe, the federal government has signaled a possible takeover of the UAW after the criminal cases are closed.

The Detroit Free Press reports: “For now, [U.S. Attorney Matthew] Schneider said, the federal government is focused on the criminal investigation, which has led to charges against 13 ex-UAW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles officials, triggered resignations and planted a black eye on UAW leadership as three presidents in a row have come under scrutiny...”

While federal takeovers are rare, the federal government seized temporary operational control of the Teamsters union nearly 30 years ago related to alleged racketeering and other corrupt activity. According to the Wall Street Journal, “at the time, then-U.S. Attorney Rudolph Giuliani alleged the union had made a ‘devil’s pact’ with the Mafia by allowing it to control officer elections.” Only recently has the federal government agreed to scale back government control of that union.

With the UAW investigation focusing mainly on allegations of bribery and other financial misdeeds, a federal takeover is also being considered. The Free Press quoted U.S. Attorney Schneider in December: “This isn’t a situation where the Justice Department would just impose its demands on the union. …This has to be an amicable discussion if and when we’re going to get there.”  According to the Free Press, current president Rory Gamble continues to deny any wrongdoing and pledges transparency and accountability for the UAW in 2020. 

© 2020 BARNES & THORNBURG LLP

Related Articles

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Taylor Hunter, Barnes Thornburg Law Firm, Indianapolis, Labor and Employment Attorney
Taylor L. Hunter
Staff Attorney

Taylor L. Hunter is a staff attorney and member of the Labor and Employment Law Department in Barnes & Thornburg’s Indianapolis office. Ms. Hunter focuses her practice in the area of education law with an emphasis on employment and student disability matters.

Before joining Barnes & Thornburg as a staff attorney, Ms. Hunter gained experience as an associate with an Indianapolis-based law firm where she assisted in the areas of family law, traffic issues, small claims, criminal law and litigation.

taylor.hunter@btlaw.com
317-231-7755
www.btlaw.com