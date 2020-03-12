United States Updates Coronavirus Travel Warnings and Restrictions to Include 26 European Countries

Thursday, March 12, 2020

n March 11, 2020, the Trump administration issued a proclamation suspending the entry of foreign nationals from 26 European countries (known as the Schengen Area) into the United States. The suspension is intended to help curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 13, 2020. The proclamation does not apply to persons aboard flights that depart prior to 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 13, 2020, but which may arrive in the United States after that deadline.

Although President Donald Trump announced that the restrictions are initially scheduled to be in place for 30 days, the proclamation will officially “remain in effect until terminated by the President.” The Department of Homeland Security is expected to provide additional information in the coming days.

The travel restrictions do not apply to the following individuals (among others):

U.S. citizens;

lawful permanent residents of the United States;

spouses of U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents;

the parent or legal guardian of an unmarried U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident under the age of 21;

the sibling of a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent residence if both are unmarried and under the age of 21; or

the child, foster child, or ward of a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident.

Below is a summary of current travel restrictions related to COVID-19 as of March 12, 2020, including those put in place prior to the proclamation regarding the Schengen Area.