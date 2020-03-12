March 12, 2020

 

March 12, 2020

March 11, 2020

March 10, 2020

March 09, 2020

Melissa Manna
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
United States Updates Coronavirus Travel Warnings and Restrictions to Include 26 European Countries

Thursday, March 12, 2020

n March 11, 2020, the Trump administration issued a proclamation suspending the entry of foreign nationals from 26 European countries (known as the Schengen Area) into the United States. The suspension is intended to help curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 13, 2020. The proclamation does not apply to persons aboard flights that depart prior to 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 13, 2020, but which may arrive in the United States after that deadline.

Although President Donald Trump announced that the restrictions are initially scheduled to be in place for 30 days, the proclamation will officially “remain in effect until terminated by the President.” The Department of Homeland Security is expected to provide additional information in the coming days.

The travel restrictions do not apply to the following individuals (among others):

  • U.S. citizens;

  • lawful permanent residents of the United States;

  • spouses of U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents;

  • the parent or legal guardian of an unmarried U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident under the age of 21;

  • the sibling of a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent residence if both are unmarried and under the age of 21; or

  • the child, foster child, or ward of a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident.

Below is a summary of current travel restrictions related to COVID-19 as of March 12, 2020, including those put in place prior to the proclamation regarding the Schengen Area.

Country Visited

Department of State Travel Advisory

Travel Restrictions Into the United States

Austria

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Austria up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Belgium

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Belgium up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

China

Level 4 – Do Not Travel

Entry Suspended for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Hubei Province up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States

 

Mandatory Quarantine (14 days) for U.S. citizens returning to the United States who traveled to Hubei Province within 14 days of requesting entry into the United States.

Czech Republic

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in the Czech Republic up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

 Denmark

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Denmark up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Estonia

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Estonia up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Finland

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Finland up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

France

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in France up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Germany

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Germany up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Greece

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Greece up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

 Hong Kong

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

None at this time, though travelers may be subject to enhanced screening for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival in the United States.

Hungary

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Hungary up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Iceland

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Iceland up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Iran

Level 4 – Do Not Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 2, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Iran up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Ireland

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

None at this time, though travelers may be subject to enhanced screening for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival in the United States.

Italy

Level 3 – Reconsider Travel

*Level 4 – Do Not Travel Warning in effect for Lombardy and Veneto, Italy

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Italy up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Japan

Level 2 – Exercise Increased Caution

None at this time, though travelers may be subject to enhanced screening for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival in the United States.

Latvia

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Latvia up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Liechtenstein

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Liechtenstein up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

 Lithuania

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Lithuania up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Luxembourg

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Luxembourg up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Malta

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Malta up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Netherlands

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in the Netherlands up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Norway

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Norway up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Poland

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Poland up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Portugal

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Portugal up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Slovakia

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Slovakia up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Slovenia

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Slovenia up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

South Korea

Level 3 – Reconsider Travel

None at this time, though travelers may be subject to enhanced screening for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival in the United States.

Spain

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Spain up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Sweden

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Sweden up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

Switzerland

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

Entry Suspended (Effective March 13, 2020) for foreign nationals (exceptions apply) who were physically present in Switzerland up to 14 days prior to requesting entry into the United States.

 United Kingdom

Global Level 3 Health Advisory – Reconsider Travel

None at this time, though travelers may be subject to enhanced screening for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival in the United States.
Melissa Manna
Melissa Manna
Immigration Practice Group Writer

Melissa Manna is an Immigration Practice Group Writer. Her primary focus is writing and editing legal articles relating to immigration for the firm’s online and print publications, websites, and newsletters.

Prior to joining Ogletree Deakins, Melissa spent 9 years as in-house counsel at TowerCo, one of the largest independent wireless tower companies in the U.S., representing the company in all aspects of commercial real estate. During that time she managed due diligence, advised and implemented risk management solutions, and closed transactions...

melissa.manna@ogletree.com
919-390-3927
www.ogletree.com