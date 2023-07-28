July 28, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 209
Advertisement

74

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 27, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 26, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 25, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Keri E. Riemer
Matthew J. Rogers

K&L Gates
Global Investment Law

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

United States: Updating – and Limiting – the Internet Advisers Exemption

Thursday, July 27, 2023

On 26 July 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed amendments (Proposal) to the “internet adviser exemption” set forth in Rule 203A-2(e) under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, which permits registration with the SEC of certain investment advisers that would not otherwise be eligible for such registration. The proposed reforms would impose new limitations on advisers seeking to rely on the exemption by precluding them from providing advice through a means other than an “operational interactive website” (i.e., a website or mobile application through which the adviser provides “digital investment advisory services” (as defined in the Proposal) on an ongoing basis to more than one client (except during temporary technological outages)).

Currently, in order to rely on the exemption, an internet adviser must, among other things, provide advice to clients exclusively through an interactive website, except that it may provide investment advice to up to up to 14 clients through other means during the preceding 12 months. Under the Proposal, internet advisers could no longer provide advisory services to a client other than through an operational interactive website.

Accordingly, an internet adviser wishing to continue relying on Rule 203A-2(e) to maintain its SEC registration will need to modify its services to comply with the amended rule if the Proposal is adopted without modification. Such an adviser may need to discontinue an advisory relationship with a client if the services are provided outside of an interactive internet website.  Alternatively, an adviser that can no longer rely on the exemption (and does not meet other criteria for SEC registration) would be required to withdraw its SEC registration and instead may be required to register in each applicable U.S. state. Comments on the Proposal should be submitted within 60 days after the Proposal is published in the Federal Register.

Copyright 2023 K & L GatesNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 208
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Keri E. Riemer
Of Counsel

Keri Riemer is of counsel in the Asset Management and Investment Funds group. She provides guidance to investment managers and funds on a broad range of federal securities law issues, and has extensive experience representing registered investment companies and their advisers. With her experience as Senior Counsel at the Securities and Exchange Commission, in-house counsel at a large asset management firm and outside counsel at law firms, Keri brings a unique perspective to helping clients address legal and regulatory challenges relating to their business growth goals...

[email protected]
212-536-4809
www.klgates.com/
Matthew J. Rogers
Matthew J. Rogers Investment Management Attorney K&L Gates Boston, MA
Associate

Matthew Rogers is an associate in the firm’s investment management group. Mr. Rogers focuses his practice on advising investment advisers, open and closed-end investment companies, unregistered funds and other financial service providers.

He has experience drafting and reviewing registration statements, board materials and other regulatory and legal documentation for the formation, organization and ongoing operations of registered funds. He assists clients in obtaining regulatory relief from certain U.S. federal securities laws and resolving SEC staff comments on regulatory filings...

[email protected]
617-951-9147
www.klgates.com