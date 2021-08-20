Update on Northern and Southern Border Travel Restrictions

Friday, August 20, 2021

In a tweet on August 20, 2021, the Department of Homeland Security announced that:

“To minimize the spread of COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossing with Canada and Mexico through September 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel.”

The closure on the United States side continues although Canada has opened its border to fully vaccinated American citizens and green card holders and hopes to open the border to other foreign nationals by September 7, 2021.