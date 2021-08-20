August 20, 2021

August 20, 2021

Article By

Forrest G. Read IV

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Immigration Blog

Update on Northern and Southern Border Travel Restrictions

Friday, August 20, 2021

In a tweet on August 20, 2021, the Department of Homeland Security announced that:

“To minimize the spread of COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossing with Canada and Mexico through September 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel.”

The closure on the United States side continues although Canada has opened its border to fully vaccinated American citizens and green card holders and hopes to open the border to other foreign nationals by September 7, 2021.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2021National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 232
Forrest G. Read IV, Immigration, Employment, Attorney, Jackson Lewis, Law Firm
Forrest G. Read IV
Principal

Forrest Read is a Principal in the Washington, D.C. Region office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He has extensive experience in both business immigration law and employment law and has special expertise in legal issues in graduate medical education (GME).

Mr. Read's immigration practice focuses on assisting employers in obtaining employment-based nonimmigrant visas (e.g., H-1B, L, O, TN) for foreign national employees and work-related immigrant (green card) visas, including PERM Labor Certifications, and advising employers on compliance with U.S. immigration laws and...

