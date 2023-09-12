Updated LSTA Regulatory Guidance – U.S. Sanctions Issues in Lending Transactions

Friday, September 8, 2023

The LSTA has regularly prepared and updated the LSTA Regulatory Guidance: U.S. Sanctions Issues in Lending Transactions (the “LSTA Guidance”). The LSTA Guidance contains a comprehensive review of sanctions, including background on sanctions principles generally and a discussion of risks to lenders, an update on recent developments and rundown of current sanctions targets and suggestions on ways to mitigate sanctions risk, which includes example credit agreement provisions. The LSTA Guidance is an excellent reference material for an overview of the sanctions landscape for both lawyers and business team members in the lending space.

On August 23, 2023, the LSTA updated the LSTA Guidance published March 2, 2023, primarily to reflect changes in the Russia sanctions that occurred after its publication. The changes are reflected in the discussion portion of the LSTA Guidance. However, the recent updates have not resulted in any changes to the LSTA’s example credit agreement provisions that were offered in the guidance.

The updates to the descriptions of current sanctions rules are summarized below: