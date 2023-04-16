April 16, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 106
Advertisement

0

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 14, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 13, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Ahmad Chehab
Ashley N. Higginson
Scott R. Eldridge
Brian Schwartz

Miller Canfield
Miller Canfield Resources

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

U.S. Department of Education Proposes New Title IX Rules on Transgender Student-Athletes

Friday, April 14, 2023

On April 6, 2023, the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (“OCR”) issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking relating to Title IX, a federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in federally funded programs. 20 U.S.C. §1681(a). The proposal would amend the Title IX athletics regulation, 34 CFR §106.41, and prohibit schools from categorically banning transgender students from sports teams that correspond to their respective gender identity, as opposed to their assigned birth sex (subject to certain exceptions).

For elementary school students, OCR proposed that students should be able to join sports teams consistent with their gender identity, explaining that it would be difficult for a school to justify excluding students immediately in middle or intermediary school from participating consistent with their gender identity. For high school and college students, OCR proposes that sex-related criteria limiting transgender students from participating on teams consistent with their gender identity can be permissible, but only when the school can show the purpose of the limitation is “substantially related” to an “important educational objective” (such as fairness in athletic competition) and that it is designed to “minimize harms to students whose opportunity to participate on a male or female team consistent with their gender identity would be limited or denied.”

According to OCR, sex-related criteria would unlawfully “deny” students’ eligibility to participate consistent with gender identity if they flatly bar students’ opportunity to participate on male or female teams consistent with their gender identity (e.g., by requiring transgender students to participate consistent with their sex assigned at birth or by prohibiting transgender girls who have undergone endogenous puberty from participating on girls’ teams). A one-size-fits-all approach, explained OCR, relies on inappropriate generalizations that do not account for the nature of particular sports, the level of competition at issue, and the grade or education level of students to which they apply.

By way of example, a policy that excludes transgender women and girls from women’s sports entirely, without a valid interest, would be deemed improper. However, a policy based on fairness in competition would constitute an important educational objective justifying sex-related criteria—such as a policy excluding boys from girls’ high school volleyball teams to preserve participation opportunities for girls.  To be sure, the proposed regulation would not affect a school’s decision to offer separate male and female athletic teams when selection is based on competitive skill, or the activity involved is a contact sport. 

These proposed Title IX changes are anticipated to be made available in the Federal Register in the next few weeks, after which the public comment period will be open for 30 days. Litigation is possible from interested parties and advocacy groups, which could put a hold on any final rule implementation. Accordingly, the time period by which this proposed rule will be finalized is currently unknown.

OCR has also issued a Fact Sheet on its proposed rule.

© 2023 Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone PLC National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 104
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Ahmad Chehab Employment Attorney Miller Canfield
Ahmad Chehab
Senior Attorney

Ahmad Chehab focuses his practice on employment law, including advising and representing employers in collective bargaining, labor arbitrations and contract negotiation. Ahmad also has experience directing and conducting investigations of employee misconduct and developing and coordinating staff training programs. 

Ahmad has handled litigation matters in state and federal courts, as well as in various administrative agencies including the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; the Michigan Department of Civil Rights; the U.S. Department...

[email protected]
313-496-7504
www.millercanfield.com
Ashley N. Higginson
Ashley N. Higginson Employment Attorney Miller Canfield Law Firm
Associate

Ashley Higginson's practice focuses on employment and labor issues, with particular experience in education matters.

Ashley has extensive experience working with public school districts, charter and private schools, and schools for students with disabilities. Her work includes matters involving boards of education, the Open Public Records Act, FERPA, teacher tenure, special education and 504 accommodations, teacher tenure charges, harassment and discrimination claims, public bidding and union negotiation.

Ashley has...

[email protected]
517-483-4912
www.millercanfield.com
Scott R. Eldridge
Scott R. Eldridge Labor & Employment Attorney Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone Lancing, MI
Principal

Scott Eldridge focuses his practice on management-side labor and employment law, governmental litigation, and commercial litigation.

He represents colleges and universities, municipalities, non-profits, public bodies, government contractors, and commercial enterprises in state court, federal court, and administrative tribunals. Scott also routinely represents his clients in the Michigan Court of Appeals and the Michigan Supreme Court.

Labor and Employment Law

• Employment litigation defense (discrimination, harassment, whistleblower claims)

• Title VII of the...

[email protected]
517-483-4918
www.millercanfield.com
www.millercanfield.com/newsevents.html
Brian Schwartz
Brian Schwartz Employment Attorney Miller Canfield Law Firm
Principal

Brian Schwartz represents management in various aspects of labor and employment counseling and litigation.

His practice focuses on defending single-plaintiff and class-action lawsuits involving retiree health benefit disputes, employment discrimination (race, gender, and disability discrimination), harassment, and retaliation claims, as well as wage and hour claims, FMLA claims, ERISA disputes, Title IX claims, Freedom of Information Act and due process lawsuits. He also counsels employers on drafting enforceable non-competition, non-solicitation and confidentiality...

[email protected]
313.496.7551
www.millercanfield.com