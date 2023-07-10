U.S. Executive Branch Update – July 7, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023

This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.

POTUS’ Schedule*

10:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing | Oval Office

3:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on lowering costs for hardworking Americans | East Room

Fact Sheet: President Biden Announces New Actions to Lower Health Care Costs and Protect Consumers from Scam Insurance Plans and Junk Fees as Part of “Bidenomics” Push

6:00 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

6:30 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Dover, Delaware

7:15 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT departs Dover, Delaware en route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

7:35 p.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT arrives in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

VPOTUS’ Schedule*

The Vice President is in Washington, D.C., and has no public events scheduled.

White House Press Briefing*

1:00 p.m. EDT – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Recap of Wednesday, July 6, 2023

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on Bidenomics

Transcript: Press Gaggle by Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates En Route West Columbia, SC

Remarks by Vice President Harris at a Gila River Tribal Nation Event

Fact Sheet: Biden-⁠Harris Administration Advances Gateway Hudson River Tunnel Project

Presidential Permit Authorizing the General Services Administration to Expand and Continue to Operate and Maintain a Vehicular and Pedestrian Border Crossing at the Calexico East Land Port of Entry to Mexico

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves South Dakota Disaster Declaration

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds a Press Briefing

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Call with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III’s Call with Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr.

Article: Ryder Says U.S. Counter-ISIS Mission Undeterred by Russia’s Unprofessional Behavior Over Syria

Article: Spacecom General Wants Satellites with Sustained Maneuverability

Press Release: General Officer Assignments

Contracts for July 6, 2023

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, July 7, 2023

Europe, Russia

July 6: Statement | Attack on Yelena Milashina and Alexander Nemov in Russia’s Republic of Chechnya

July 6: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Swiss State Secretary Leu

July 6: Statement | Supporting UK Actions Countering Iran’s Hostile Activities

July 6: Statement | On the Occasion of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 88th Birthday

Western Hemisphere

July 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Guyana President Irfaan Ali at a Joint Press Availability

July 6: Fact Sheet | Secretary Blinken Travels to Guyana

July 6: Readout | Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Rowley

July 6: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley Before Their Meeting

Asia-Pacific

July 6: Statement | Solomon Islands National Day

Africa

July 6: Statement | Malawi Independence Day

July 6: Statement | Comoros National Day

Synthetic Drugs

July 6: Transcript | Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Todd D. Robinson on the Secretary’s Participation in a Virtual Ministerial to Launch the Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats

U.S. Mission to the United Nations (USUN)

Statement by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the UNSCR 2231 Report

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Iran Nonproliferation

Explanation of Vote Before a Procedural Vote to Allow Ukraine to Participate in a UN Security Council Briefing on Iran Nonproliferation

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on Haiti

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Meeting with Premier Li Qiang of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) | July 7, 2023

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen at Roundtable Discussion with U.S. Businesses Operating in the PRC | July 7, 2023

Press Release: OFAC to retire PIP, DEL, and SDALL.ZIP file formats of the sanctions list on or about August 15, 2023

The Federal Reserve

Press Release: Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: United States Files Forfeiture Action Against Over Nine Thousand Rifles and Over 700,000 Rounds of Ammunition Enroute from Iran to Yemen

Press Release: Shipping Company Fined $1.5 Million for Oil Record Book Offense

Press Release: Court Orders Maryland Pharmacy to Pay $120,000 Penalty in Case Alleging Unlawful Opioid Distribution

Press Release: Justice Department Finds State of South Carolina Unnecessarily Segregates Adults with Mental Illness in Adult Care Homes

Press Release: Colorado Businessman Sentenced to Prison for Employment Tax Evasion

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

CBP Press Release: Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Border Patrol hoist rescue two U.S. Citizens near Arivaca, Arizona

CBP Press Release: Customs and Border Protection welcomes Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel to the U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector (California)

CBP Press Release: CBP Announces Temporary Expansion of Hours at two Land Border Ports of Entry in Montana

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC to Assess Greenhouse Gas Emissions in the U.S. Steel and Aluminum Industries

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Action Leads to Industry Bans for Operators of ‘Extended Vehicle Warranty’ Scam

Press Release: FTC and State of Florida Send More Than $540,000 to Consumers Who Lost Money to Robocall Scammers Selling Bogus Interest Rate Reduction Services

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: Urban Producers, Public Invited to Attend August Meeting of Federal Advisory Committee for Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests Over $200 Million in States and Tribal Nations to Modernize America’s Electrical Grid

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $45 Million to Boost Domestic Solar Manufacturing

Department of the Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Launches Map to Track Historic Resources Funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Nationwide

Press Release: Deputy Secretary Beaudreau Announces New Members to Board of Trustees of The Conservation Trust of Puerto Rico

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Press Release: EPA Takes Another Step to Protect the Public from Asbestos Exposure by Finalizing Rule to Require Comprehensive Reporting

Press Release: EPA Proposes Updates to Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reporting Requirements for the Oil and Gas Sector

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration announces Progress on Hudson River Tunnel Project

Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Announces $130 Million for Seven Transportation Projects on Federal and Tribal Lands as Part of President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda

Department of Labor (DOL)

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor again cites Paramount Builders for endangering employees’ safety, health at work sites across American Samoa

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $88K in back wages, damages for 127 workers at 13 Vicari Restaurant Group Detroit-area locations

Department of Education

Press Release: U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights Resolves Sex-Based Harassment Investigation in Rhinelander School District in Wisconsin

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Press Release: New HHS Initiative Aims to Strengthen Nation’s Health Workforce

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Converts Novel Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment to Traditional Approval

Government Services Administration (GSA)

Press Release: Technology Modernization Fund announces targeted investments to improve digital customer experience and enhance data protection

