U.S. Executive Branch Update – May 5, 2023
This report provides a snapshot of the U.S. Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day’s press releases.
POTUS’ Schedule*
9:00 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
11:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT meets with his Investing in America Cabinet; The Vice President attends | Roosevelt Room
VPOTUS’ Schedule*
11:45 a.m. EDT – THE PRESIDENT meets with his Investing in America Cabinet; The Vice President attends | Roosevelt Room
*The U.S. President (POTUS) and Vice President’s (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.
Recap of Thursday, May 4, 2023
Note: All colored text denotes hyperlinks.
The White House
-
Statement from President Joe Biden on the Conflict in Sudan
-
Executive Order on Imposing Sanctions on Certain Persons Destabilizing Sudan and Undermining the Goal of a Democratic Transition
-
Letters to Congress on Imposing Sanctions on Certain Persons Destabilizing Sudan and Undermining the Goal of a Democratic Transition
-
Statement from Vice President Harris After Meeting with CEOs on Advancing Responsible Artificial Intelligence Innovation
-
Readout of White House Meeting with CEOs on Advancing Responsible Artificial Intelligence Innovation
-
Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Announces National Standards Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technology
-
Fact Sheet: Biden-Harris Administration Announces New Actions to Promote Responsible AI Innovation that Protects Americans’ Rights and Safety
-
Transcript: Background Press Call on New Artificial Intelligence Announcements
-
Fact Sheet: Vice President Harris Celebrates Small Business and Manufacturing Boom
-
Remarks by Vice President Harris in a Moderated Conversation at the White House Asian American & Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Forum
-
Remarks as Prepared by NEC Director and White House Competition Council Chair Lael Brainard at the American Economic Liberties Project’s Anti-Monopoly Summit
-
Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, and OMB Director Shalanda Young
-
Nominations Sent to the Senate
-
Proclamation on Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day, 2023
Department of Defense (DOD)
-
Transcript: Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, Holds a Press Briefing
-
Press Release: General Officer Announcements
-
Press Release: DOD Hosts Monthlong Celebration of Military Spouses
-
Article: U.S. Military Has Formed Chain of Honor Which Must Be Strengthened, Biden Says
-
Contracts for May 4, 2023
Department of State
Daily Schedule | Friday, May 5, 2023
Caucasus
-
May 4: Statement | Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Negotiations
-
May 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Bilateral Peace Negotiation Closing Session with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
SelectUSA Investment Summit
-
May 4: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Closing Remarks at the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit
Europe, Ukraine
-
May 4: Statement | Fourth Statement on Russia’s War on Ukraine and International Sport
Western Hemisphere
-
May 4: Statement | Designation of Three Former Colombian Officials Due to Involvement in Gross Violations of Human Rights
Africa
-
May 4: Advisory | Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Todd D. Robinson Travels to Johannesburg and Pretoria, South Africa, and Accra, Ghana
Global Women’s Mentoring
-
May 4: Statement | Fortune-U.S. Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership to Get Underway May 8, Aims to Expand Economic Opportunity Globally
Domestic
-
May 4: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at Georgia Institute of Technology Commencement Ceremony
Department Press Briefing
-
May 4: Transcript | Online Press Briefing with Ambassador Michael Carpenter, U.S. Permanent Representative to the OSCE
U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)
-
Press Release: Attacks on Health Workers and Facilities Worsen a Dire Humanitarian Situation in Sudan
-
Readout: Administrator Samantha Power Speaks with UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths on the Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan
-
Press Release: USAID Signs Three New Partnerships to Advance Inclusive and Innovative Development
U.S. Mission to the United Nations (UN)
-
Readout of Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s Meeting with Brazilian Special Advisor for International Affairs Celso Amorim
-
Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Press Conference in Brasilia, Brazil
-
Transcript: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s Interview with TV Bahia, Brazil
-
Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing by the Chairperson-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe
-
Statement at the 45th Annual Session of the Committee on Information
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI)
-
Statement byDNI Haines on the Passing of Former Director of DIA Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart
Department of the Treasury
-
Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Releases Report Outlining Historic Support for Small Manufacturing Businesses Through Treasury Department’s State Small Business Credit Initiative
-
Guidance: Issuance of Executive Order Imposing Sanctions on Certain Persons Destabilizing Sudan and Undermining the Goal of a Democratic Transition
The Federal Reserve
-
Press Release: Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
-
Press Release: SEC Charges Advisory Firm and Part-Owner for Breach of Fiduciary Duty in Connection with Use of Leveraged ETFs
-
Press Release: SEC Announces New Members of Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee
Department of Justice (DOJ)
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases
-
Press Release: Jury Convicts Four Leaders of the Proud Boys of Seditious Conspiracy Related to U.S. Capitol Breach
-
Speech: Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers a Statement Following the Jury Verdict in the Proud Boys Trial
-
Press Release: Podiatrist Sentenced for Fraudulently Billing Medicare Nearly $2M Under False Identity
-
Press Release: Man Pleads Guilty to Dog Fighting Offenses
-
Press Release: Justice Department Seeks to Shut Down Florida Tax Return Preparer
-
Press Release: Colorado Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime for Church Arson
-
Press Release: Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services Announce Interim Resolution Agreement in Environmental Justice Investigation of Alabama Department of Public Health
-
Speech: Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke Delivers Remarks to Announce Agreement in Civil Rights and Environmental Justice Investigation of Alabama Department of Public Health
-
Speech: Deputy Assistant Attorney General Lisa H. Miller Delivers Remarks at the American Bar Association’s 33rd Annual National Institute on Health Care Fraud
-
Speech: Director Rachel Rossi of the Office for Access to Justice Delivers Remarks at the Equal Justice Conference
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
-
CBP Press Release: Border Patrol closes two stash houses at Laredo Sector (Texas)
-
CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize over $800K in methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
-
CBP Press Release: CBP officers seize over $96K in undeclared currency at the Hidalgo International Bridge (Texas)
-
CBP Press Release: Chinese National Indicted in Puerto Rico for Fraud Scheme to Avoid Antidumping and Countervailing Duties (Puerto Rico)
-
CBP Press Release: CBP Interdicts Vessels in Culebra and Vieques Islands Seizing 136 Bricks of Cocaine in Separate Incidents (Puerto Rico)
-
CBP Press Release: CBP enhances oversight and accountability by hiring new criminal investigators (Washington, D.C.)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
-
Link to daily press releases
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
-
Remarks by Ambassador Katherine Tai at 2023 Global Links Business Luncheon
-
Press Release: Forwarding from Department of State | Media Registration for APEC Transportation and Trade Ministerial Meetings – Detroit, MI
Department of Commerce (DOC)
-
Press Release: United States to Host Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Ministerial in Detroit
-
Opening Remarks from Alan Davidson Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information
U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC)
-
Press Release: USITC Makes Determination in Five-Year (Sunset) Review Concerning Fresh Garlic from China
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
-
Press Release: FTC to Host Virtual Panel Discussion on Cloud Computing, Extends Comment Deadline
-
Press Release: FTC Releases Agenda for May 18 Workshop on Proposed Changes to the Eyeglass Rule
-
Press Release: Federal Trade Commission Returns More Than $176,000 to Consumers Who Bought Clothing and Accessories Deceptively Labeled as ‘Made in USA’
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
-
Press Release: New Affordable Connectivity Program Application Landing Page Announced
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)
-
Press Release: CFPB Report Highlights Costly Credit Cards and Loans Pushed on Patients
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
-
Fact Sheet: USDA Is Fighting for Fair, Competitive, and Transparent Markets
-
Press Release: Biden-Harris Administration Invests $63M for Fuel Breaks to Protect Communities, Increase Firefighter Safety, as Part of Investing in America Agenda
-
Press Release: USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Oklahoma Disaster Areas
-
Press Release: USDA Announces Approval of D-SNAP for Tennessee Disaster Areas
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
-
Press Release: EPA and USIBWC join Mexico in Announcing Funding for Infrastructure Projects to Address Transborder Sewage
-
Link to other EPA press releases
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
-
Press Release: FAA Announces Stakeholder Members of UAS Detection and Mitigation Aviation Rulemaking Committee
Department of Labor (DOL)
-
Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
-
Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces report finding nearly half of accommodations for disabled workers have no cost
-
Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor recovers $45K in back wages, damages for Oklahoma healthcare workers denied overtime wages
Health & Human Services (HHS)
-
Press Release: Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services Announce Interim Resolution Agreement in Environmental Justice Investigation of Alabama Department of Public Health
Housing & Urban Development (HUD)
-
Readout of HUD Delegation Participation in the Cities Summit of the Americas