June 12, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 163
Advertisement

31

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

June 12, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 10, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 09, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Michael J. Gross

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla, P.C.
New Jersey Environmental Law Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

U.S. Supreme Court Defines Regulated Freshwater – Wetlands Under the Clean Water Act

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Posted by Michael J. Gross

On May 25, 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that the Federal Clean Water Act only gives the federal government authority to regulate any relatively permanent body of water connected to traditional interstate navigable waters and only wetlands that have a continuous surface connection with that navigable water making it difficult to determine where the water ends, and the wetland begins. This modifies the standard currently used by the Army Corps of Engineers that requires only a nexus between the wetlands and navigable waters. This decision should not have a significant impact on regulation of freshwater wetlands in the State of New Jersey. The Army Corps of Engineers, under the Clean Water Act, only regulates freshwater wetlands that are located within 1000 feet of the mean high-water line. It does so as does the State of New Jersey, which has authority under its own Freshwater Wetlands Protection Act. The practical impact of this U.S. Supreme Court decision is that it narrows the circumstances in which applicants must obtain approvals from both the Army Corps of Engineers and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

© 2023 Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla, P.C. All Rights Reserved National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 161
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Michael J. Gross, Giordano Law Firm, Environmental Attorney
Michael J. Gross
Shareholder/Managing Partner

Mike, chair of the Environmental Law Practice Area, handles all aspects of New Jersey and federal environmental law, including permitting and litigation, CAFRA, sewage disposal and water supply, wetlands, riparian (tidelands) law, solid waste, flood hazard areas, siting of energy and other industrial facilities, site remediation, Pinelands, Highlands, cultural resources, stormwater, wastewater planning, water and air pollution. He also appears before planning and zoning boards and has handled complex construction litigation matters.

Mike is...

[email protected]
732-741-3900
www.ghclaw.com
www.njenvironmentlaw.com