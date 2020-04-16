April 16, 2020

 

Article By
Melissa Manna
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
USCIS Announces FY 2021 H-1B Processing Delays

Thursday, April 16, 2020

On April 13, 2020, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, data entry and the generation of receipt notices would be delayed until at least May 1, 2020, for fiscal year (FY) 2021 H-1B cap-subject petitions.

The following is a summary of the key information provided by USCIS:

  • USCIS will not immediately begin data entry for petitions received during the H-1B filing window that began on April 1, 2020, and runs for 90 days.

  • Each petition will be stamped with the date it was received at the service center.

  • Once data entry commences, USCIS will process petitions in the order of receipt.

  • The 90-day filing window remains unchanged. All FY 2021 H-1B cap petitions must be received by June 30, 2020.

  • Petitioners are encouraged to wait to inquire about their case status with USCIS until they have received a receipt notice.

  • Employers can expect a “general delay” in the processing of FY 2021 cap-subject H-1B petitions.

USCIS stated that it was “mindful” of cap-gap petitions and other petitions with sensitive expiration or start dates. The agency stated that it would process those petitions as “efficiently as possible.”

