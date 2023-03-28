March 28, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 87
47

March 28, 2023

March 27, 2023

Jared M. Hooven

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
USCIS Completes Initial FY 2024 H-1B Selection Process

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

On March 27, 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it completed the initial H-1B electronic registration selection process for fiscal year (FY) 2024. USCIS utilized an electronic registration system to randomly select registered beneficiaries under the regular cap and master’s cap to reach the FY 2024 H-1B numerical allocations. USCIS indicates that it has sent notifications to registrant employers and their representatives about selection results. If USCIS selected a registered beneficiary in the lottery, petitioners may submit a complete H-1B petition for adjudication by USCIS for the specific beneficiary named on the registration selection notice.

USCIS should also have updated its myUSCIS registrant accounts to show one of the following statuses for each registered beneficiary:

  • Submitted: Registrations that show a submitted status remain in consideration for selection in the H-1B cap lottery until the fiscal year has ended or subsequently invalidated.

  • Selected: If the beneficiary’s registration status shows as selected, the registrant employer may file a complete H-1B petition for that beneficiary.

  • Denied: A denied status signifies that the registrant submitted multiple registrations for the same beneficiary. In this circumstance, all registrations submitted by the registrant for this beneficiary for the fiscal year are invalid.

  • Invalidated-Failed Payment: If there was an issue with a payment for a submitted registration and the payment method was declined or invalid, the registration will be shown as an invalidated-failed payment.

For FY 2024, USCIS confirmed registrants will have at least a ninety-day window, starting from April 1, 2023, in which to file full H-1B petitions for registered beneficiaries selected in the lottery.

© 2023, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 87
Jared M. Hooven Immigration Lawyer Ogletree Deakins
Jared M. Hooven
Associate

Jared is an associate in the firm’s Atlanta office, where he focuses on corporate immigration and nationality matters.  Jared’s practice includes assisting clients with major nonimmigrant visa categories such as L-1A, L-1B, and H-1B, as well as I-140 immigrant petitions, among others.  Jared also has extensive experience guiding clients throughout the Department of Labor’s permanent labor certification program (“PERM”) process.  Jared advises multinational Fortune 500 companies, small and medium-sized organizations, and individual clients across a broad range of industries including...

