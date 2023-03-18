March 18, 2023

Katie W. Desmond

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
USCIS Extends FY 2024 H-1B Cap Registration Period to March 20, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023

On March 17, 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) notified the public that it would extend the H-1B cap registration window until Monday, March 20, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The fiscal year (FY) 2024 H-1B cap registration window opened on March 1, 2023, at noon ET and was scheduled to close on Friday, March 17, 2023, at noon ET. USCIS extended the registration window as a result of technical issues with the registration website.

USCIS reported that “some users were not able to complete the H-1B registration process” on March 16, 2023, due to a “technical issue.” The issue has now been corrected. As a result of the registration system having been down for a period of hours, USCIS will accept new registrations until March 20, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

USCIS also confirmed that any paid and completed registrations were unaffected by the technical issue.

© 2023, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 76
Katie W. Desmond
Of Counsel

Katie Desmond has extensive experience providing strategic immigration guidance to companies of various sizes, ranging from Fortune 500s to startups. Katie is well versed in preparing non-immigrant and immigrant petitions and finding creative solutions to complex immigration matters. Katie advises on immigration compliance issues and provides training and presentations for HR/Global Mobility partners, recruiters and hiring managers. Katie works with HR/Global Mobility teams to create company-wide immigration policies.

