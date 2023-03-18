USCIS Extends FY 2024 H-1B Cap Registration Period to March 20, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023

On March 17, 2023, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) notified the public that it would extend the H-1B cap registration window until Monday, March 20, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The fiscal year (FY) 2024 H-1B cap registration window opened on March 1, 2023, at noon ET and was scheduled to close on Friday, March 17, 2023, at noon ET. USCIS extended the registration window as a result of technical issues with the registration website.

USCIS reported that “some users were not able to complete the H-1B registration process” on March 16, 2023, due to a “technical issue.” The issue has now been corrected. As a result of the registration system having been down for a period of hours, USCIS will accept new registrations until March 20, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

USCIS also confirmed that any paid and completed registrations were unaffected by the technical issue.