April 29, 2020

 

April 28, 2020

April 27, 2020

April 26, 2020

Article By
Jeffrey S. Bell
Polsinelli PC
Polsinelli At Work

USCIS Releases Update to Employer I-9 Handbook

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

On April 27, 2020, USCIS released significant new changes made to the Handbook for Employers: Guidance for Completing Form I-9.  The Handbook is a valuable resource for employers regarding questions on I-9 completion and compliance and addresses many commonly asked questions by employers.

Notable new guidance includes areas such as:

  • Clarification on which documents may be used as List B and List C acceptable documents.

  • An explanation on who may serve as an authorized representative of an employer to complete Section 2 of the I-9.

  • How to handle document expiration dates based on automatic extensions of employment eligibility documents.

  • How to complete the I-9 with EADs automatically extended by Federal Register notices.

Other updates based on recent Form I-9 revisions, major guidance changes, new content, and clarifications are included in the new Handbook.

A comprehensive employment verification system is a critical part of protecting a company from liability in the event of an ICE Worksite Inspection.

© Polsinelli PC, Polsinelli LLP in California

Jeffrey S. Bell, Polsinelli PC, International Immigration Lawyer, Visa Compliance Issues Attorney
Jeffrey S. Bell

Jeffrey Bell is an innovative and creative problem solver. In the ever-changing world of immigration law, clients appreciate his ability to see the big picture as he crafts practical strategies to handle complex immigration issues. With more than 20 years of experience, Jeff maintains not only a thorough understanding of immigration law and practice, but also of how immigration issues can impact clients’ businesses. Jeff partners with United States and international companies in developing immigration strategic plans.

Jeff has significant...

jbell@polsinelli.com
816.360.4264
www.polsinelli.com
www.polsinelliatwork.com