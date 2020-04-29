USCIS Releases Update to Employer I-9 Handbook

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

On April 27, 2020, USCIS released significant new changes made to the Handbook for Employers: Guidance for Completing Form I-9. The Handbook is a valuable resource for employers regarding questions on I-9 completion and compliance and addresses many commonly asked questions by employers.

Notable new guidance includes areas such as:

Clarification on which documents may be used as List B and List C acceptable documents.

An explanation on who may serve as an authorized representative of an employer to complete Section 2 of the I-9.

How to handle document expiration dates based on automatic extensions of employment eligibility documents.

How to complete the I-9 with EADs automatically extended by Federal Register notices.

Other updates based on recent Form I-9 revisions, major guidance changes, new content, and clarifications are included in the new Handbook.

A comprehensive employment verification system is a critical part of protecting a company from liability in the event of an ICE Worksite Inspection.