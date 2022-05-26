May 26, 2022

Volume XII, Number 146
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 25, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 24, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 23, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Shannon N. Parker

Mintz
Immigration Viewpoints

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

USCIS to Implement Premium Processing for Certain Previously Filed Form I-140 Petitions

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

On May 24, 2022, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it would begin implementing premium processing for certain petitioners who have a pending Form I-140 under the EB-1 and EB-2 classifications.

As explained in our previous alert, USCIS had announced that it will expand its premium processing service to include additional immigration benefit case types, pursuant to a final rule issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The rule is intended to implement the Emergency Stopgap USCIS Stabilization Act passed by Congress and is part of USCIS’s efforts to reduce existing backlogs and provide needed relief to Employment Authorization Document (EAD) cardholders.

While the rule will become effective on May 31, 2022, it will be implemented in a phased approach over a three-year period. USCIS has now begun implementing these changes to premium processing, starting with certain Form I-140 classifications: EB-1C (classification as a multinational executive or manager) and EB-2 (classification as a member of professions with advanced degrees or exceptional ability seeking a national interest waiver (NIW)).

This expansion will occur in the following phases:

  • Beginning June 1, 2022, USCIS will accept premium processing requests for EB-1C multinational executive and manager petitions received on or before January 1, 2021.

  • Beginning July 1, 2022, USCIS will accept premium processing requests for EB-2 NIW petitions received on or before June 1, 2021, and EB-1C multinational executive and manager petitions received on or before March 1, 2021.

USCIS will only accept premium processing requests for currently pending cases based on their date of filing, as noted above. USCIS is not accepting new Form I-140 petitions in these categories with a premium processing request at this time. We anticipate that USCIS will expand premium processing requests for more recently filed EB-1 and EB-2 petitions in the future.

©1994-2022 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 145
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Shannon N. Parker
Practice Group Associate

Shannon is an immigration attorney who manages employment-based visa matters for clients in the high tech and health care sectors as well as a variety of other industries.

Shannon joined the Mintz Immigration Practice in 2021 after working as an associate with an immigration law firm in Boston, where she regularly counseled and developed immigration solutions for management, professional, and specialized-skill foreign employees. She has experience preparing and reviewing employment-based immigrant and nonimmigrant visa petitions, including EB-1...

SNParker@mintz.com
617-348-1671
www.mintz.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement