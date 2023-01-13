January 13, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 13

52

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

January 12, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 11, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

January 10, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

USDA Releases Report on State Animal Welfare Policies

Thursday, January 12, 2023

  • In December 2022, USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) published a report titled, “State Policies for Farm Animal Welfare in Production Practices of U.S. Livestock and Poultry Industries: An Overview.” The report analyzes the farm animal welfare laws enacted by states since 2002 to better understand the market impacts on livestock industries and the legislative circumstances surrounding the policies.

  • The report found that, while state policies may cover a smaller share of operations and production, the retail sale restrictions have a broader reach – expanding beyond state borders and affecting the market for U.S. imports and exports.  

  • The report also noted that legal challenges in response to state animal welfare policies have largely been unsuccessful. The report noted that the success of current policies may indicate that future legislation could expand the coverage of animal welfare policies. Indeed, the report found that recently proposed policies are beginning to target the dairy and beef industries, which until recently has received less attention than the poultry and pork industries.

  • An example of a representative state animal welfare policy is California’s Proposition 12, which potentially affects the production of covered pork, veal, and poultry products sold in California, regardless of where they are produced.  Proposition 12 is currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court, and a decision is expected this summer. The decision could have wide-reaching effects and impact other state policies. Keller and Heckman will continue to monitor and report on these developments.

© 2023 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 12
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

[email protected]
202-434-4100
www.khlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement