June 2, 2022

Volume XII, Number 153
USDA Responds to Avian Flu Outbreak

Thursday, June 2, 2022

  • On May 27, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack had approved funds to support USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) in its response efforts to the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the United States.

  • HPAI requires a rapid response because it is highly contagious and often fatal to poultry. The virus has been confirmed in 35 states, affecting more than 37.9 million domestic birds.  To help ensure that APHIS can continue to perform its response activities, Secretary Vilsack has approved the transfer of $400 million from the Commodity Credit Corporation to APHIS.  Secretary Vilsack had previously approved about $130 million in emergency funding in March, along with an additional $263 million in April.

  • USDA encourages bird owners to ensure domestic birds do not come into contact with wild birds and to keep poultry confined inside during this high-risk period of migratory bird activity.  Resources for bird owners and more information about the HPAI response may be found here.

© 2022 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 153
