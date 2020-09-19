USPTO Patent Fees To Increase Oct. 2

Friday, September 18, 2020

Highlights

USPTO patent fees will soon be increasing across the board

This is part of a biennial review process, but the agency also took another look in light of COVID-19

Business and individuals impacted may want to respond before the Oct. 2 effective date, to benefit from the lower price

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently announced that it would be increasing most of its patent fees, effective Oct. 2, 2020.

The fees have increased between 4 percent and 25 percent, with the average fee increase between 5 percent and 7 percent.

Additionally, the USPTO added a new fee for non-DOCX filings, which is effective on Jan. 1, 2022. And, the USPTO discontinued four fees, including three patent service fees.

In light of these upcoming fee increases, affected businesses and individuals may want to respond and pay the accompanying fee before the Oct. 2 effective date, to benefit from the lower price.

These changes have been in discussion since 2017 – the agency typically reviews fees biennially – and the USPTO has issued reports and guidance and solicited public comment along the way; taking the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration as well.

For ease of reference, you can view the full schedule of fee changes.