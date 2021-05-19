USPTO Updates China IPR Toolkit

From the USPTO:

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently updated the China Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) toolkit to reflect the recent changes made to China’s intellectual property (IP)-related laws and government structure.

Originally published in October 2019, the toolkit provides general guidance for businesses and practi­tioners in better understanding the basics of the IP landscape in China. Published in May 2021, the updated China IPR toolkit highlights the differences between the U.S. and Chinese IP rights legal systems.

The USPTO is one of 16 agencies and bureaus par­ticipating in STOPfakes.gov—a one-stop shop for free U.S. government tools and resources on protecting and enforcing IP rights internationally. The China IPR toolkit is part of this larger campaign.