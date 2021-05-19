May 19, 2021

Volume XI, Number 139

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 19, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 18, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 17, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Aaron Wininger
Schwegman, Lundberg & Woessner, P.A.
China IP Law Update
Advertisement

USPTO Updates China IPR Toolkit

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

From the USPTO:

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently updated the China Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) toolkit to reflect the recent changes made to China’s intellectual property (IP)-related laws and government structure.

Originally published in October 2019, the toolkit provides general guidance for businesses and practi­tioners in better understanding the basics of the IP landscape in China. Published in May 2021, the updated China IPR toolkit highlights the differences between the U.S. and Chinese IP rights legal systems.

The USPTO is one of 16 agencies and bureaus par­ticipating in STOPfakes.gov—a one-stop shop for free U.S. government tools and resources on protecting and enforcing IP rights internationally. The China IPR toolkit is part of this larger campaign.

This toolkit is a great reference as it lists all Chinese government agencies with IP-related responsibilities, how to register your IP in China, tips for protecting your IP, and how to enforce your IP rights.

Advertisement
© 2021 Schwegman, Lundberg & Woessner, P.A. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 139
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Aaron Wininger IP Attorney China Portfolio Development
Aaron Wininger
Director of China Intellectual Property Law Practice Schwegman Lundberg & Woessner

Aaron Wininger is a Senior Attorney and Schwegman’s Director of China Intellectual Property. Aaron counsels both U.S. and Chinese companies on portfolio development and preparation of their patent applications and office action responses. He has worked with clients in the areas of software, networks (wired and wireless), lasers, medical devices, semiconductors and physics.

Aaron prosecutes both Chinese and U.S. trademarks. He has also drafted and prosecuted hundreds of U.S. and international patent applications in a broad spectrum of areas, including computer hardware and software,...

awininger@slwip.com
408-278-4059
www.slwip.com
Advertisement
Advertisement