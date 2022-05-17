May 17, 2022

Volume XII, Number 137
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 17, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 16, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Keith Paul Bishop

Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
California Corporate and Securities Law

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

The Verdict Is In On California's Female Director Quota Law

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

As I noted yesterday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis has found California's female director quota law, SB 826, to violate the Equal Protection clause of the California Constitution (A person may not be . . . denied equal protection of the law").  Crest v. Padilla, L.A. Super. Ct. Case No. 19STCV27561 (March 13, 2022).  Judge Duffy-Lewis issued her verdict following a lengthy trial.  Here are some highlights of the verdict:

  • The plaintiffs met their burden to prove that men and women are similarly situated for purposes of SB 826, thereby shifting the burden to the defendant to show:

    • A compelling state interest;

    • SB 826 is necessary; and

    • SB 826 is narrowly tailored.

  • There is no compelling governmental interest in remedying either societal discrimination or generalized non-specific allegations (citing Connerly v. State Personnel Board, 92 Cal. App. 4th 16 (2001).

  • The defendant failed to sufficiently prove that SB 826's use of gender-based classification was necessary to boost California's economy, improve opportunities for women in the workplace, and protect California taxpayers, public employees, pensions, and retirees.

  • The defendant failed to show that the legislature considered gender-neutral alternatives to remedy specific, purposeful or intentional, unlawful discrimination against women by private sector corporations in the selection of board members or that gender-neutral alternatives were not available.

Because Judge Duffy-Lewis found SB 826 violated the California Constitution's equal protection clause, she did not make a decision on whether the law also violated the California Constitution's prohibition on discrimination based on sex in public employment, or contracting (Cal. Const. Art. I, § 31).  

While many may be disappointed by Judge Duffy-Lewis' verdict, it should be no surprise.  As Governor Jerry Brown stated in his signing message: "There have been numerous objections to this bill and serious legal concerns have been raised. I don't minimize the potential flaws that indeed may prove fatal to its ultimate implementation".

© 2010-2022 Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 137
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Keith Paul Bishop, Corporate Transactions Lawyer, finance securities attorney, Allen Matkins Law Firm
Keith Paul Bishop
Partner

Keith Bishop works with privately held and publicly traded companies on federal and state corporate and securities transactions, compliance, and governance matters. He is highly-regarded for his in-depth knowledge of the distinctive corporate and regulatory requirements faced by corporations in the state of California.

While many law firms have a great deal of expertise in federal or Delaware corporate law, Keith’s specific focus on California corporate and securities law is uncommon. A former California state regulator of securities and financial institutions, Keith has decades of...

kbishop@allenmatkins.com
949-851-5428
www.allenmatkins.com
www.calcorporatelaw.com/
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement