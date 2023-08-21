Visa Options for Latin American Investors and Companies

Monday, August 21, 2023

The pandemic continues to impact Latin America’s economies, given global supply chain disruption and reduced trade and tourism. This uncertain economic state in some countries has increased social unrest, including political changes and overall governance issues.

Against this backdrop, some Latin American investors and companies increasingly are turning to the United States, attracted to its geographical proximity, access to a large consumer base, historically stable economy, and legal system. At GT, we have seen an uptick in the number of inquiries from Latin American investors looking into establishing businesses as a vehicle for migration.

The E-2 and L-1 visas tend to be the most popular options, but understanding which option works best for the particular investor or company’s set of circumstances is a fundamental step in immigration planning. Both visas provide a source of work authorization; however, it is important to note their different eligibility criteria and requirements.

The E-2 visa primarily allows investors and employees of a qualifying business to develop and direct their investment in the United States. It is designed for individuals or companies from countries that have a treaty of commerce and navigation with the United States – including Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Argentina, among others in Latin America.

On the other hand, the main purpose of the L-1 visa is to allow multinational companies to transfer employees from their foreign offices to a United States office. The L-1 visa is not dependent on a treaty of commerce and navigation, and as such, is available to companies from all countries. The L-1 process facilitates intracompany transfers for managers, executives, and employees with specialized knowledge.

Here is an at-a-glance comparison between the main elements of the E-2 and L-1 visas: