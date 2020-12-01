Weekly IRS Roundup November 23 – November 27, 2020

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Presented below is our summary of significant Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidance and relevant tax matters for the week of November 23, 2020 – November 27, 2020. Additionally, for continuing updates on the tax impact of COVID-19, please visit our resource page here.

November 23, 2020: The IRS released TD 9935, providing final regulations implementing statutory changes to the treatment of like-kind exchanges.

November 23, 2020: The IRS issued a News Release announcing a research partnership to improve IRS procurement operations.

November 24, 2020: The IRS released Notice 2020-84 announcing the adjusted applicable dollar amount for calculating the fee imposed by sections 4375 and 4376 for certain health plans.

November 25, 2020: The IRS updated FAQs providing guidance on What Is an Eligible Employer for COVID-19-related tax credit purposes and How to Claim the Credits.

November 27, 2020: The IRS released Internal Revenue Bulletin 2020-49, dated November 30, 2020, containing the following highlights: Notice 2020-81 (Employee Plans); Notice 2020-82 (Employee Plans); TD 9929 (Employee Plans); TD 9930 (Employee Plans); REG-101657-20 (Income Tax); Rev. Proc. 2020-48 (Income Tax); TD 9922 (Income Tax); and Notice 2020-75 (Income Tax).

November 27, 2020: The IRS released its weekly list of written determinations (e.g., Private Letter Rulings, Technical Advice Memorandums and Chief Counsel Advice).

