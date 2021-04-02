On March 18, 2021, the federal District Court for the Northern District of California granted T-Mobile a significant victory over the City and County of San Francisco in T-Mobile’s challenge to the City’s failure to timely act on T-Mobile’s site modification applications under Section 6409 of the Spectrum Act, 47 U.S.C. § 1455(a) and the FCC’s Rules. T-Mobile filed the action after the City failed to act on multiple T-Mobile applications to modify existing wireless sites within the 60 days required by FCC rules, and T-Mobile notified the City that a series of applications were deemed granted under the FCC rules. Then, as allowed by the FCC’s rules, T-Mobile filed in federal court asking the Court to issue a declaratory judgment that the deemed granted notices were enforceable, and also asking the Court to order the City to issue permits to formalize the legal status of the applications. T-Mobile moved for a preliminary injunction and summary judgment.

The City opposed T-Mobile’s action, arguing that the Tenth Amendment prohibited Congress and the Court from ordering the City to take any action.

In its Order, the Court grants T-Mobile summary judgment on its Section 6409 claim, recognizing that T-Mobile’s applications were “Eligibly Facilities Requests” that do not substantially change the physical dimensions of the existing site, and therefore, under Section 6409, the City cannot deny the applications. In doing so, the Court also recognizes that the City failed to timely act on the applications that T-Mobile deemed granted. Based on the Court’s holding that the City violated Section 6409(a), the Court holds that the applications deemed granted by T-Mobile “ are and shall be treated as legal by [the City].” (Emphasis added). This is strong language that is broad in scope.

The Court rejects the City’s sole defense that Section 6409 violates the Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The Court also grants in part T-Mobile’s motion for injunctive relief. In doing so, the Court recognizes that in the FCC’s 2014 Order implementing Section 6409, the FCC held that Section 6409 applicants could seek injunctive relief and that injunctive relief would be appropriate “in many cases in light of the balance of equities, including the public interest reflected in the statute of promoting rapid but responsible wireless facility deployment.” This was an important holding by the Court, as the City argued strenuously that Section 6409 did not allow any relief beyond the deemed granted notice. The Court concluded that T-Mobile demonstrated that it would suffer irreparable harm if the City acted to prevent T-Mobile from making installations or modifications pursuant to the deemed granted applications.

The Court orders that (1) the deemed granted applications are “as effective as granted applications” as a matter of law, and (2) that the City is “estopped from imposing penalties in any way or preventing T-Mobile from proceeding with installations for T-Mobile’s deemed granted applications.” Although T-Mobile framed its motion as being for preliminary injunction, the Court’s remedy does not say it is not limited in time to the duration of this case.