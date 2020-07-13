Scott serves as Chair of the firm’s Communications Infrastructure Litigation Practice and represents companies and industry associations in a broad range of legal, regulatory, and policy matters involving the deployment of wireless and wireline telecommunications networks. He leverages more than two decades of experience and his in-depth knowledge of the industry to help clients develop strategies for nationwide deployments and resolve high-stakes disputes.

Along with serving as lead counsel in numerous appeals that set precedent on key Communications Act issues, Scott has prevailed in dozens of trial court cases that challenged local government denials of permits and prohibitions of service. His role as a trusted advisor to industry leaders includes representing telecommunications providers and organizations in major policy-setting proceedings before the Federal Communications Commission. He is also frequently asked to speak on legal and policy issues that impact the telecommunications sector.

Prior to joining Mintz, Scott was a partner in the Washington, DC office of a national law firm, where he guided telecommunications clients through complex legal and regulatory matters. Earlier, he served as a partner and an associate at a Washington, DC-based law firm focused on communications law.

In law school, Scott served as notes editor of the George Washington Journal of International Law and Economics.