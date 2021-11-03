What’s New in 5G - November 2021

The FCC and NTIA take several actions as they move closer to securing the Nation’s 5G networks.

On October 12, 2021, NTIA released a blog post announcing the launch of a Communications Supply Chain Risk Information Partnership (“C-SCRIP”) information-sharing program. It will provide updates on events, announcements, and funding opportunities related to supply chain security. And the first of these updates will include information on the FCC’s reimbursement program established pursuant to the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019 (“Reimbursement Program”).

On October 6, 2021, the FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau (“WCB”) released a Public Notice announcing that certain rules requiring Paperwork Reduction Act review, including the FCC Form 5640 to participate in the Reimbursement Program and recordkeeping requirements, have been approved by the Office of Management and Budget.

On October 19, 2021, the FCC issued a News Release announcing that FCC Commissioner Carr has called for commencing the process of adding DJI – a Shenzhen-based drone company that accounts for more than 50 percent of the U.S. drone market – to the FCC’s Covered List, which would mean that entities could not use federal Universal Service Fund dollars to purchase equipment from DJI.

On October 20, 2021, the WCB released a Public Notice announcing the availability of a user guide for the FCC Form 5640 to participate in the Reimbursement Program. The user guide, available here, provides step-by-step instructions for navigating the online filing portal and completing the application. The WCB separately made available on the FCC’s Supply Chain Webpage, the Excel batch upload templates to assist applicants with completing the location and equipment portions of the FCC Form 5640. Finally, the WCB published an updated version of the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), available here, to reflect additional questions received.

In response to an Application for Review submitted by Cincinnati Bell, Inc. regarding whether certain customer premises equipment (“CPE”) – specifically premises gateway devices – produced or provided by Huawei and ZTE are eligible for the Reimbursement Program, the FCC released an Order on October 28, 2021, clarifying that “[c]osts associated with the removal, replacement, and disposal of covered Huawei and ZTE CPE, where essential to the provision of advanced communications service,” may be eligible for reimbursement. Such Huawei and ZTE CPE could include “network gateway devices with wireless (Wi-Fi) capabilities to the extent such equipment is owned, rented, leased, or otherwise obtained by the provider of advanced communications service on or before June 30, 2020.”