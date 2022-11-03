On October 12, 2022, the WTB released a Public Notice announcing the grant of an additional 41 Priority Access Licenses (“PALs”) that will permit commercial wireless operations in the 3550-3650 MHz portion of the 3550-3700 MHz band. A list of the licenses granted, sorted by licensee (which is only Wisenet, LLC), is available here . And a list of the same licenses granted, sorted by market, is available here .

On October 31, 2022, the FCC's Office of Economics and Analytics (“OEA”) released a letter providing notice to Cable One, Inc. (“Cable One”) of its interim default payment obligation with respect to its 3.5 GHz auction defaults. Cable One was a winning bidder of 547 PALs, including four PALs in three Kansas license areas. After Cable One submitted its long-form application, it entered into a purchase agreement with AMG Technology Group LLC (“AMG”), which was also a winning bidder of six PALs in the same three Kansas license areas where Cable One was a winning bidder. The purchase agreement granted Cable One a 17.6% ownership interest in AMG. To avoid violating the spectrum aggregation limit from AMG’s attributable interest, Cable One submitted an amended long-form application, removing the four PALs in the three Kansas license areas. Because withdrawal of a long-form application with respect to a license for which the applicant was the winning bidder constitutes a default under the Commission’s rules, Cable One is subject to a default payment. And because OEA cannot determine Cable One’s total default payment – which will depend on the price of the four PALs when they are re-auctioned – OEA assessed an interim default payment in the amount of $3,239.40.