What’s New in 5G - September 2021

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit issued a decision, remanding to the FCC the 2019 resolution of the FCC’s NOI on RF exposure standards. In 2019, the FCC effectively determined not to change its standards for exposure to RF radiation. The Court found that the FCC did not engage in reasoned decision-making by terminating the NOI because the FCC did not respond to record evidence that exposure to RF radiation at levels below the FCC’s current limits may cause non-cancer related health effects. The Court rejected the FCC’s attempt to rely on the FDA’s determination, stating that the there was insufficient evidence in the record of the FDA’s process for making that determination. The Court specifically found that the FCC failed to take into account the emergence of 5G technology (and the ubiquity of wireless devices and Wi-Fi). The case now goes back to FCC for further development of the record.