February 16, 2022

Volume XII, Number 47
February 15, 2022

February 14, 2022

Townsend L. Bourne
Nikole Snyder

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
White House Focuses on Improving the Cybersecurity of National Security Systems

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

President Biden recently signed a National Security Memorandum on cybersecurity. This memorandum was required by an earlier executive order, which we previously have discussed here.  The new memorandum (NSM) requires certain network cybersecurity measures for any government information system that is used for highly sensitive national security purposes. The requirements go into effect on a rolling basis over the next 6 months.

Systems covered include those used for intelligence activities, command and control of military forces, or weapons systems (dubbed, “National Security Systems” or “NSS”). Requirements will include use of multifactor authentication, encryption, cloud technologies, and endpoint detection services.  Notably, the NSM:

  1. requires agencies to identify their National Security Systems and report cyber incidents to the National Security Agency (NSA) (the agency tasked with responsibilities over NSS);

  2. authorizes the NSA to create Binding Operational Directives requiring agencies to take specific actions against known or suspected cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities; and

  3. requires agencies to secure cross domain solutions (i.e., tools that transfer data between classified and unclassified systems).

The NSM also outlines how the cybersecurity requirements will be implemented.

Putting it into Practice: At this point, the NSM is directed only at requirements for agencies (rather than contractors or vendors). But, as we’ve seen in the past, once agencies have new policies and processes in place, these requirements are likely to impact or flow-down to contractors that support National Security Systems.

Copyright © 2022, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 46
Townsend Bourne, Government Affairs Attorney, Sheppard Mullin Law FIrm
Townsend L. Bourne
Associate

Ms. Bourne's practice focuses on Government Contracts law and litigation. Her experience includes complex litigation in connection with the False Claims Act, bid protest actions both challenging and defending agency decisions on contract awards before the Government Accountability Office and Court of Federal Claims, claims litigation before the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals and the Civilian Board of Contract Appeals, investigating and preparing contractor claims, and conducting internal investigations. 

Ms. Bourne advises clients on a...

tbourne@sheppardmullin.com
202-469-4917
www.sheppardmullen.com
Nikole Snyder
Nikole Snyder Associate DC Government Contracts, Investigations and International Trade
Associate

Nikole Snyder is an associate in the Government Contracts, Investigations and International Trade Practice Group in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

Areas of Practice

Nikole represents government contractors in various government contracts litigation and counseling matters, including in the following areas:

  • Civil False Claims Act litigation defense;

  • Cybersecurity counseling;

  • Internal investigations;

  • Small business issues under the Small Business Administration regulations, including...

nsnyder@sheppardmullin.com
202-747-3218
www.sheppardmullin.com
