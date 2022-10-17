October 17, 2022

Volume XII, Number 290

4

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

October 14, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Nano and Other Emerging Chemical Technologies Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

White House OSTP and NNCO Mark National Nanotechnology Day 2022

Sunday, October 16, 2022

On October 7, 2022, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and the National Nanotechnology Coordination Office (NNCO) made key announcements intended to advance the Biden Administration’s efforts “to leverage the promise of science and technology to benefit all Americans.” They also complement the Administration’s ongoing Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act implementation efforts “that will ensure the United States remains a world leader in the industries of tomorrow.” The announcements include:

  • Nano4EARTH: NNCO announced the inaugural National Nanotechnology Challenge, Nano4EARTH. Nano4EARTH will leverage recent investments in understanding and controlling matter at the nanoscale to develop technologies and industries that address climate change. Nano4EARTH recognizes the role nanotechnology plays in: evaluating, monitoring, and detecting climate change status and trends; averting future greenhouse gas emissions; removing existing greenhouse gases; training and educating a highly skilled workforce to harness nanotechnology solutions; and developing higher resilience to, and mitigation of, climate change-induced pressures for improved societal/economic resilience. Members of the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) community — the scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and government leaders developing solutions at the nanoscale — are invited to participate in Nano4EARTH. The Nano4EARTH kickoff workshop (to be held in early 2023) will serve as an information-gathering exercise to identify key feasible outputs of the challenge and effective ways to measure success.
     
  • NNCO Leadership: OSTP and NNCO announced Dr. Branden Brough as the new Director of NNCO and Dr. Quinn Spadola as its Deputy Director. Dr. Brough joins NNCO from the Molecular Foundry, a U.S. Department of Energy-funded nanoscale science research center that provides users from around the world with access to cutting-edge expertise and instrumentation. He will also serve as OSTP’s Assistant Director for Nanotechnology. Dr. Spadola was the Associate Director of Education for the National Nanotechnology Coordinated Infrastructure (NNCI), a network of open nanotechnology laboratory user facilities supported by the National Science Foundation, and the Director of Education and Outreach for the Southeastern Nanotechnology Infrastructure Corridor NNCI site at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
©2022 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 289
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

[email protected]
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com
Carla N. Hutton
Carla Hutto, Bergeson Campbell PC environmental law regulatory analyst,Toxic Substances Control Act law attorney
Regulatory Analyst

Since 1996, Carla Hutton has monitored, researched, and written about regulatory and legislative issues that may potentially affect Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) clients. She is responsible for creating a number of monthly and quarterly regulatory updates for B&C's clients, as well as other documents, such as chemical-specific global assessments of regulatory developments and trends. She authors memoranda for B&C clients on regulatory and legislative developments, providing information that is focused, timely and applicable to client...

[email protected]
202-557-3809
www.lawbc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement