June 7, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 158
June 07, 2023

Article By

William E. Grob
Tiffany Cox Stacy

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
Workplace Strategies Watercooler 2023: Managing the Multigenerational Workforce [PODCAST]

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

This podcast, which we recorded at Ogletree Deakins’ national Workplace Strategies seminar, explores the multifaceted age composition of the workplace from Baby Boomers and Generation X to Millenials and Generation Z. Our speakers, Bill Grob (Shareholder, Tampa) and Tiffany Cox Stacy (Shareholder, San Antonio) acknowledge the varying ways in which employees of different age ranges approach their jobs—with regard to a variety of factors such as adaptability, tech-savviness, communication and engagement styles, loyalty, work-life balance, and more—and what this means for employers that have multigenerational workforces. The speakers also discuss the benefits and challenges of having employees from multiple generations on a single team, especially given the prevalence of remote and hybrid workplaces.

 

© 2023, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.
William E. Grob
Bill Grob focuses his practice exclusively on labor and employment law representing management.

Tiffany Cox Stacy
Ms. Cox is Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Labor and Employment Law. Ms. Cox primarily represents employers in all aspects of employment law, including counseling, training, drafting of policies, procedures, and agreements, and litigation.

