2022 – A Year in Review – Employment Law This Week [VIDEO]

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday: This week, we’re recapping some of the most significant changes that impacted employers in 2022.

While employers continued to navigate changing restrictions around COVID-19, the immediacy of the challenge gave way to other pressing issues in the workplace.

We saw a renewed regulatory focus on pre-pandemic issues, such as pay equity and pay transparency. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on abortion introduced novel questions regarding employee benefits. Advances in technology brought forward new issues in areas like artificial intelligence and, above all, solidified remote and hybrid work models as employers sought to attract and retain talent.