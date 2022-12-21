December 21, 2022

Volume XII, Number 355

62

December 21, 2022

December 20, 2022

December 19, 2022

Article By

George Carroll Whipple, III
Adam M. Tomiak
Greta Ravitsky
Sarah M. Hall
Nathaniel M. Glasser

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
2022 – A Year in Review – Employment Law This Week [VIDEO]

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

As featured in #WorkforceWednesday:  This week, we’re recapping some of the most significant changes that impacted employers in 2022.

While employers continued to navigate changing restrictions around COVID-19, the immediacy of the challenge gave way to other pressing issues in the workplace.

We saw a renewed regulatory focus on pre-pandemic issues, such as pay equity and pay transparency. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on abortion introduced novel questions regarding employee benefits. Advances in technology brought forward new issues in areas like artificial intelligence and, above all, solidified remote and hybrid work models as employers sought to attract and retain talent.

 

 

©2022 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 355
George Carroll Whipple III
George Carroll Whipple, III
Member

GEORGE CARROLL WHIPPLE, III, is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor, and Workforce Management practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. He hosts the firm's innovative weekly video program, Employment Law This Week.

Mr. Whipple:

  • Counsels employers on workplace issues, including hiring and promotion, firing and discipline, wage and hour, and the implementation of employment policies, to ensure compliance with federal and state laws

  • ...
[email protected]
212-351-3773
www.ebglaw.com
Adam M. Tomiak
Adam M. Tomiak
Member of the Firm

ADAM M. TOMIAK is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor & Workforce Management practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green.

Clients also turn to Mr. Tomiak for assistance with drafting employment policies and agreements, employee handbooks, and...

[email protected]
212-351-4728
www.ebglaw.com
Greta Ravitsky
Greta Ravitsky
Member of the Firm

GRETA RAVITSKY is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor & Workforce Management practice, in the Houston office of Epstein Becker Green.

Ms. Ravitsky has significant experience representing and counseling employers in a variety of labor and employment matters arising under federal and state law, including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), and Section...

[email protected]
713-300-3215
www.ebglaw.com
Sarah M. Hall
Sarah M. Hall
Member of the Firm

Corporations and individuals alike turn to Sarah M. Hall, an experienced former federal prosecutor, to represent them in government investigations and prosecutions of alleged violations of the health care, anti-fraud, procurement, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), securities, commodities, and criminal tax laws.

From her many years as a prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Sarah has extensive experience in every phase of a federal criminal case—from investigation to jury trials to appeals

Clients...

[email protected]
202-861-1881
www.ebglaw.com/people/sarah-m-hall/
Nathaniel M. Glasser
Nathaniel M. Glasser
Member

NATHANIEL M. GLASSER is a Member of the Firm in the Labor and Employment practice, in the Washington, DC, office of Epstein Becker Green.

Mr. Glasser’s experience includes:

  • Defending clients in employment litigation, from single-plaintiff to class action disputes,...

[email protected]
202-861-1863
www.ebglaw.com
