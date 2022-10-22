2023 Employee Benefit Plan Limits
The IRS has released the plan limits for 2023. Please be certain to review the limits and update your systems accordingly.
Retirement Plan Limits
2023
2022
|Compensation Limit
|$330,000
|$305,000
|401(k)/403(b)/457(b) Elective Deferrals
|$22,500
|$20,500
|401(k)/403(b) Catch-Up Contributions
|$7,500
|$6,500
|457(b) Catch-Up Contributions (Governmental Plans Only)
|$7,500
|$6,500
|SIMPLE Plan Employee Deferrals
|$15,500
|$14,000
|SIMPLE Plan Catch-Up Contributions
|$3,500
|$3,000
|Annual Defined Contribution Limit
|$66,000
|$61,000
|Annual Defined Benefit Limit
|$265,000
|$245,000
|Highly Compensated Employee Threshold
|$150,000
|$135,000
|Key Employee/Officer Threshold
|$215,000
|$200,000
|Social Security Taxable Wage Base
|$160,200
|$147,000
|SEP Minimum Compensation
|$700
|$650
|SEP Maximum Compensation
|$330,000
|$305,000
Health and Welfare Plan Limits
2023
2022
|High Deductible Health Plans
|Maximum Annual Out of Pocket - Self-Only Coverage
|$7,500
|$7,050
|Maximum Annual Out of Pocket - Family Coverage
|$15,000
|$14,100
|Minimum Annual Deductible - Self-Only Coverage
|$1,500
|$1,400
|Minimum Annual Deductible - Family Coverage
|$3,000
|$2,800
|Health Savings Accounts
|Annual Contribution Limit - Self-Only Coverage
|$3,850
|$3,650
|Annual Contribution Limit - Family Coverage
|$7,750
|$7,300
|Catch-Up Contribution Limit
|$1,000*
|$1,000
|Health Flexible Spending Amounts
|Annual Contribution Limit
|$3,050
|$2,850
* Unchanged for 2023