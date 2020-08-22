August 22, 2020

Volume X, Number 235

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

August 21, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 20, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 19, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Kevin M. Foley
Timothy D. Kertland
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest

Amendments to Risk Disclosure Statements for Security Futures Contracts Become Effective

Friday, August 21, 2020

On August 17, the National Futures Association (NFA) notified its members that amendments to NFA Compliance Rule 2-30(b) regarding risk disclosure statements for security futures contracts became effective on August 14. The amendment to NFA Compliance Rule 2-30(b) updates and replaces the prior risk disclosure statement and creates a 2020 supplement. The updated security futures risk disclosure statement reflects recent amendments to CFTC Regulation 41.25, which governs position limits and position accountability for security futures contracts.

NFA members and associates will need to provide either the updated statement or the 2020 supplement to all customers that have been approved to trade security futures contracts no later than the time a security futures contract transaction confirmation is delivered to the customer. NFA members and associates will also need to provide the updated statement to all applicable new customers.

NFA Notice I-20-30 is available here.

The updated risk disclosure statement is available here.

The 2020 supplement is available here.

©2020 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLPNational Law Review, Volume X, Number 234

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

Kevin M. Foley, Finance Lawyer, Katten Llaw Firm
Kevin M. Foley
Partner

Kevin M. Foley has extensive experience in commodities law and advises a wide range of clients, both in the United States and abroad, on compliance with the Commodity Exchange Act and the rules of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) affecting traditional exchange-traded products, as well as the over-the-counter markets involving swaps and other derivative instruments. His clients include futures commission merchants, derivatives clearing organizations, designated contract markets, foreign boards of trade and an industry trade association.

...

kevin.foley@katten.com
312-902-5372
katten.com
Timothy D. Kertland
Associate

Timothy Kertland concentrates his practice on transactional, corporate and regulatory aspects of financial services matters. Timothy is able to provide legal services to a wide variety of clients including proprietary trading firms, hedge funds, broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and commodity trading advisers.

While in law school, Timothy served as an editor of the Virginia Tax Review. As a first-year law student, he represented the University of Virginia School of Law at the National Transactional LawMeets Competition.

timothy.kertland@katten.com
312-902-5343
katten.com